Preseason Preview: Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Last Weeks Loss

While throwing a few burgers and dogs on the grill waiting to see what Joe Milton III had to offer the team as the backup quarterback I watched him start off rocky throwing the ball all over the place… like not on target. It’s cool having a rocket launcher on his right arm, but ball placement and touch is what he needs to focus on. He looked like a robot in the pocket and when he had a chance to run with the ball he didn’t take it. Dallas will need to shore up the offensive and defensive lines before the start of the new season. Last week’s loss to the Rams left a bad taste in my mouth. The offensive play calling was a bit questionable near the red zone. I know what your thinking, “Dang Dee its just the preseason!” It doesn’t matter. You have to put up a fight especially on defense. The defense was walking around looking lost in the 4th quarter just like they did last year!



What to watch for

Back up Joe Milton III is listed as questionable for this game. Will Grier will take the majority of the snaps and if Milton’s injury is more severe than what we know it to be, Dallas will need another quarterback going into the season. Look for the defense to play a little tougher than how they played last week. The offensive line is questionable and they will need to have that unit ready to play in Game 1 against the Eagles.



Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys

Saturday – August 16 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: KTVT/CBS 11

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Baltimore Ravens (1-0, 0-0 Away)

The Ravens looked as if they were ready to begin the season with their 24-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts at home. Running back Keaton Mitchell racked up 68 yards on 9 carries and 1 touchdown in the win. Rookie wideout LaJohntay Webster caught 2 passes for 41 yards. He will play a huge factor in the receiver rotation for the Ravens this season. Keep an eye on the Ravens defensive line applying pressure on the Cowboys quarterback this weekend. It’s the “MO” for the Ravens creating turnovers and converting points. The kicking game will be key.



Dallas Cowboys (0-1, 0-0 Home)

The Cowboys will need to play physical upfront against the Ravens defensive line. If the Cowboys offensive line could control the trenches Dallas will get a much needed win this preseason. Back up quarterback Will Grier will be under center for Dallas this week. Last week he scored a rushing touchdown in the 4th quarter. Dallas’ play calling will be key for the team trying to score touchdowns instead of kicking field goals. Look for the defense to play tougher this week!



Prediction

Last week I was totally wrong about the score and pick! Well I guess I can say, “Its preseason as well!” This week, I’m taking the Ravens by 7. I hate to pick against Dallas, but the Cowboys have a lot of work to do in order to beat a solid team like Baltimore. Look for the game to be more competitive than last week’s game against the Rams.



Final Score

Ravens – 24

Cowboys – 17