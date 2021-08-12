Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Preseason Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals

Friday – August 13 – 9:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

State Farms Stadium, Glendale, AZ.

Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (0-1, 0-1 Away)

Arizona Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 Home)



The new look Cowboys looked as if they were getting on track or at least we thought that they were. Last week Dallas dropped a preseason game to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 Hall Of Fame Game. The team rested their marquee players and allowed their rookies, free agents and journeymen to play for a roster spot. The final score was a 16-3 for the Cowboys and now Dallas has some building for all three phases of the game (offense, defense and special teams). Let’s take a look at this week’s opponent in Arizona.



Dallas Cowboys

On offense, Dallas is still watching how Dak is practicing. A sore shoulder has kept him in limited practices. You will see him in one of the final preseason games to shake some of the field rust due to injury. “Dak will be ready for the season”, Head Coach Mike McCarthy shared Wednesday. “Our defense will be our main focus this preseason”, he later shared. Dallas has young talent that could become starters by Game 6. I can see Dallas playing a more competitive game this week. Look for the special teams to get great field position during this one.



Arizona Cardinals

Arizona has some very good All-Pro players on both sides of the ball. They have a young fiesty QB Kyler Murray and they also have former UT QB Colt McCoy as his back up. Keep an eye on WR A.J. Green and DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals is strong on defense as well. They have former Texans DE J.J. Watt, LB Jordan Hicks and LB Chandler Jones playing lights out on that side of the ball. The Cardinals will make a lot of ruckus in their division because of the talent on this roster.



Prediction

The Cardinals are a really good team and they can’t wait to finally hit other players from other teams, that’s what preseason is all about! I’m taking Dallas in this game on the road. Remember a lot of the marquee players will be sitting out this game for both teams.

Final Score

Dallas – 20

Cardinals – 13