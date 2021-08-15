Fighters rolling into the playoffs with another win

IFL’s

he Frisco Fighters dashed the Green Bay Blizzard’s postseason hopes Saturday evening, controlling most of theGame of the Week in a 38-20 home victory.

The visiting team got on the scoreboard first, finding the endzone on its opening series, but Frisco pulled out to a 24-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

Yielding its lowest point total of the season—and notching four total interceptions, the Fighters’ defense wouldn’t allow the Blizzard back within less than 11 points. The victory sets up a bout at Arizona next weekend that will decide home-field advantage in the league’s playoff.

