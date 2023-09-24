Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday – September 24. – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV



Records Before the Game

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1, 0-0 Away)

Las Vegas Raiders (1-1, 0-0 Home)



“I’ve been waiting all day for Sunday Night!” Man I just love that song. This Sunday night the Raiders and Steelers play in prime time. Both teams are 1-1 and looking to get a win in the crowded AFC at the beginning of the season. You might wanna carve out some time to check this one out.



Why you should watch this game

This game will allow the winner some separation in the AFC. Both teams are basically searching for a quality win and better quarterback play from their starters.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The only way you should miss this game is a family emergency! If not, sit your behind down and tune in!



Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers need better play from the quarterback position. Kenny Pickett has 454 passing yards with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Here’s the key, they need to dummy down that play book and allow him to use his talents to run the offense. Running the ball will be first and foremost on the road. The team should use Najee Harris to carry the ball at least 15 times. Clock and ball control will be the key for the Steelers on the road this week.



Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders has Jimmy Garoppolo is the new guy in Vegas. He will need to stretch the field against the Steelers front four. Wide out Davante Adams will need to get the ball in open space so that he can create opportunities in the open field. Running back Josh Jacobs will need the ball on first and second downs. The Raiders can’t behind the sticks especially on 3rd downs. They are struggling to convert in long situations.



Prediction

ESPN has the Raiders with a 50.6% of winning at home this week. I can see the First Lady of our church plastered in front of her TV cheering for the Steelers. This game means more to her than the whole Steelers organization. Her sister Nedra and other family members will wear their Steeler Nation gear to church Sunday. I’m taking Pittsburgh by 10! That defense is stingy!



Final Score

Steelers – 28

Raiders – 18