New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings

Thursday – November 24 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN



Records Before the Game

New England Patriots (6-4, 3-2 Away)

Minnesota Vikings (8-2, 4-1 Home)



Over there last 5 games New England and Minnesota are 4 and 1. The Patriots have wins over the NY Jets (twice), Indianapolis and Cleveland. Their only loss with the 5-game span was to Chicago by 19. The Vikings had their 5-game win streak snapped by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but have wins over Buffalo, Washington, Arizona and Miami. This game will be too close to call, but you know me; I’ll make the call! Let’s take a closer look at this Thanksgiving Day NFL finale.



What’s on the Menu

Since this is the last game of the day. All of your family members will be gathered around the table while you look at the turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, etc. The oldest male in the family does the prayer and you know Uncle Curtis is going to give the longest prayer known to mankind. You smile at the fact that all of our differences are put on hold to eat my mom’s famous turkey or glazed ham.



New England Patriots

The Patriots can never be counted out! This game will allow the world to see Bill Belichick’s new quarterback. Quarterback Mac Jones will be the next big thing. He has 1386 passing yards with 4 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. His numbers won’t blow you away, but this kid is a winner. The Patriots have sold the pass and allowed the running game to carry this team. Keep an eye on running back Rhamondre Stevenson. He has 644 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns. He will be the x-factor for the Patriots this week.



Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota has won some very close games this season. They have won 6 games by 7 points and under. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been written off by many football teams and critics. He has 2,461 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He would be a far better signal caller if he had a decent offensive line. The team is 8-2 and looking to go 9-2 after this game. Keep an eye on running back Dalvin Cook and wide out Justin Jefferson. They were basically missing in action last week against Dallas.



Prediction

ESPN has the Vikings with a 62.7% chance of winning the nightcap game. The Vikings will pull it off this week at home. I’m taking Minnesota by 10!



Final Score

Vikings – 34

Patriots – 24