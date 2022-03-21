Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Tickets Now On Sale

IRVING, Texas- Tickets for the 2022 Phillips 66 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas are now on sale at TexasRangers.com/Big12.



The championship is being held at the home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field, for the first time since its opening in 2020. The 2022 Championship, which takes place May 25-29, is the third time Arlington has hosted the event, joining 2002 and 2004.



All-Tournament Passes are $130 for adults and $90 for youth under 18 and students with a valid high school or college ID. Single day tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for youth and students.

New for 2022 is a Weekend Pass, running $84 for adults and $54 for youth and students, which provides admission to both games Friday, all games played on Saturday and Sunday’s championship game.

All tickets will be general admission, and all listed prices are before applicable fees.

Parking is available, starting at $20 for a single day when purchased in advance.



Fans interested in tickets for groups of 15 or more may contact tickets@big12sports.com and those interested in suites should contact specialevents@texasrangers.com.



All Session

Adult: $130

Youth: $90

Parking: $90



3-Day (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Adult: $84

Youth: $54

Parking: $57



Single Day

Adult: $30

Youth: $20

Advance Parking: $20

Day of Parking: $25



All prices are before applicable fees

Youth/Student: Children under 18 or with a valid High School/College ID

Children under 36” will be admitted without a ticket provided they sit on an adult’s lap and do not occupy a seat.





2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, May 25

Game 1 – 9 a.m. – ESPNU

Game 2 – 12:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 3 – 4 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 4 – 7:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Thursday, May 26

Game 5 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 9 a.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 6 – Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser – 12:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 7 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 4 p.m. – ESPNU

Game 8 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner – 7:30 p.m. – ESPNU

Friday, May 27

Game 9 – Game 7 Loser vs. Game 5 Winner – 3:15 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 10 – Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner – 7 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Saturday, May 28

Game 11 – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner – 9 a.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 12 – Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner – 12:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 13 – Game 11 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner (if necessary) – 4 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 14 – Game 12 Loser vs. Game 12 Winner (if necessary) – 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+