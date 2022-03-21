PBR Team Ariat Texas Rattlers Tickets on Sale

FORT WORTH, Tex. – Ahead of the inaugural season for the ground-breaking PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series, Dallas-Fort Worth’s first-ever professional bull riding team, the Ariat Texas Rattlers, today announced the availability of tickets for their inaugural homestand at Dickies Arena.

Rattlers Days, which will include festival entertainment alongside the league’s new bull riding games, will be held Oct.7-9.

Tickets for the landmark homestand are on-sale now, and start at $20, taxes and fees not included.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Dickies Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

The Ariat Texas Rattlers are led by Head Coach Cody Lambert and General Manager Mark George.

A Co-founder of the PBR, Lambert is a true rodeo legend.

Qualifying to the PBR World Finals from 1994-1996, Lambert remained intimately involved with the PBR following his retirement from competition, becoming the organization’s Livestock Director, a role he’s held for the past three decades, selecting the bulls that are an essential ingredient for the PBR’s explosive growth.

In addition to being one of the inaugural inductees into the prestigious PBR Ring of Honor, Lambert is also a member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s Rodeo Hall of Fame.

Today, Lambert ranches near Bowie, Texas, where he has mentored many up-and-coming talents, including the two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood.

Bringing a wealth of business expertise to the team, George is the founder of Atacama Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund with investments in financial technology, healthcare, and consumer products.

He has worked in areas as divergent as managing the digital business for a luxury retailer in Europe to business development for the Oakland Athletics.

He is an alumnus of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Prior to business school, he was an early employee at Bizo, an advertising technology company, which was acquired by LinkedIn in 2014.

Also an active philanthropist, in 2012, George founded Friends of the Golden Gate, a non-profit that assists the National Park Foundation and the Golden Gate Parks Conservancy.

The Ariat Texas Rattlers are owned by the Fisher Family, who have extensive experience owning and operating professional sports teams in Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer, as well as owning Ariat, the official boot sponsor of PBR and a longtime sponsor of notable PBR athletes, including two-time and reigning World Champion Jose Vitor Leme and 2016 World Champion Cooper Davis.

Ariat is expanding its presence in the sport as the presenting sponsor of a new PBR team, joining seven other teams in the new league that begins competition in July.

The PBR Team Series’ inaugural 10-event, 112-game regular season will include a three-day homestand event hosted by each of the eight founding teams. The 2022 season will begin with neutral site games in Cheyenne, WY, and will culminate in a team championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, November 4-6, 2022.

The PBR Team Series builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides.

Events will be staged in a tournament-style format with all teams competing in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day.

Each game will feature five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters will be comprised of seven riders on the core roster and three practice squad members. The league will host a PBR Team Series draft on May 23 prior to start of the 2022 season, among any bull riders who have declared for the draft during a league eligibility window.

The Ariat Texas Rattlers will have the third pick in the draft, an order of selection that was determined by a draft lottery among all teams in New York on January 7.

During each game, the team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders will be declared the winner. The event winner will be the team with the most game wins across an event, with a special bonus round designed as a tie-breaker to determine final event standings.

The PBR Team Series complements the successful PBR Unleash The Beast premier tour, which held its first championship in 1994 and in 2022 will be staged January – May, with its World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas from May 13-22, 2022.

The bull riding action for Rattlers Days at Dickies Arena begins at 7:45 p.m. CDT on Friday, October 7, 6:45 p.m. CDT on Saturday, October 8, and 1:45 p.m. CDT on Sunday, October 9, times subject to change.

Three-day ticket packages will also be available, offering fans up to a 25% discount on select price levels.

PBR Elite Seats are available for avid fans who want an exclusive VIP experience while enjoying the world’s top bull riding circuit.

These tickets, available in three tiers, offer premium seats, on-site concierge at the PBR Fan Loyalty Booth, a question-and-answer presentation with some of the top bull riders and stock contractors in the world, behind-the-scenes look at the event from the back of the bucking chutes, exclusive PBR Team Series collectible merchandise, pre-event photo on the dirt, $20 concession voucher and souvenir credential and lanyard.

Fans who purchase the Premier Elite Seat Experience and VIP Elite Seat will receive a printed photo in a PBR Team Series frame, along with a PBR Team Series Yearbook, while those who purchase the PBR Bronze Seat will receive their photo for digital download.