Rob Zombie & Mudvayne to Perform at Dickies Arena

Fort Worth, TX – Produced by Live Nation, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne announce the 21-city Freaks on Parade Tour, making a stop to Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on Saturday, August 20th.

Special guests on the Tour will be Static-X and Powerman 5000.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 25th at 10 am cst.

Fans interested in purchasing early, please go to DickiesArena.com and sign up to join the mailing list.

As a rock icon and filmmaker with a unique vision, Rob Zombie has continuously challenged audiences as he stretches the boundaries of both music and film.

He has sold over 15 million albums worldwide, and is the only artist to experience unprecedented success in both music and film as the writer/director of eight feature films with a worldwide gross totaling more than $150 million.

Each of Rob Zombie’s 7 solo studio albums have debuted in the top 10 on Billboard’s 200 chart, including his most recent album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse, in 2021. Zombie is an 8-time Grammy nominee, with his most recent nomination for Best Metal Performance at the 2022 awards.

Rob Zombie’s ninth feature film, The Munsters, is set to release later this year.

Described by music critics as math metal and neo-progressive rock, Mudvayne’s sonic musical experimentation is difficult to classify. Chad Gray, Greg Tribbett, Ryan Martinie and Matthew McDonough formed Mudvayne in the late 90’s in Peoria, IL.

Their debut album L.D. 50 was released in 2000, with highlights “Dig” and “Death Bloom” achieving success at mainstream rock radio.

Their sophomore album, The End of All Things to Come was a critical and commercial success. Mudvayne then released Lost and Found in 2005, achieving their second consecutive Gold record, with the single “Happy?” finishing #1 on the US Mainstream Rock Chart.

To date the band has sold over six million records worldwide, including 2008’s The New Game and 2009’s Mudvayne. In 2010, the band went on hiatus, only to triumphantly return in 2021 with co-headline performances at three of the US’ premiere rock festivals- Inkarcertaion Festival, Welcome to Rockville, and Aftershock.

This will be the bands first national tour since 2009.