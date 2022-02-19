FC Dallas Announces Broadcast Plans For 2022

Frisco, TX – FC Dallas announced its 2022 broadcast plans today which include 31 regular season games scheduled to air on TXA 21 in English and 18 on KMPX-29 in Spanish to the more than 2.7 million TV households in the Dallas/Fort Worth market. FC Dallas matches will continue to air in select markets across the FCDTV Network including Amarillo (KCPN/My Amarillo TV), Lubbock (KMYL/My Lubbock TV) and Tyler (19.2 CW East Texas). Four of FC Dallas’ games will be featured on national television, with three on Univision and one on UniMás.

TXA 21 kicks off its coverage of FC Dallas’ 27th MLS season at 4:00PM CT on Saturday, February 26 as FC Dallas hosts Toronto FC in the season opener presented by MTX. Pregame coverage for that match begins at 3:30PM CT. TXA 21 has been the English TV home for FC Dallas matches since the 2015 season.

“We’re thrilled that FC Dallas soccer is back for its eighth season on TXA 21,” said TXA 21 and CBS 11 President and General Manager Raquel Amparo. “Dallas is known for developing talent. Watching matches on TXA 21 is a great way to learn more about the next generation of soccer superstars who are playing right here in our backyards.”

Mark Followill returns for his 11th season as the television play-by-play announcer for most TXA 21 and FCDTV Network broadcasts. Owen Newkirk will provide play-by-play in Followill’s absence. Longtime soccer journalist Steve Davis will join Followill and Newkirk in the broadcast booth.

SPANISH LANGUAGE BROADCASTS ON ESTRELLA’S KMPX-29

Select locally televised matches will be available in Spanish on Estrella Media’s KMPX-29 in the Dallas/Fort Worth market. The EstrellaTV Deportés team for the Spanish-language telecasts will be anchored by esteemed sports analysts Gerardo Velazquez de Leon and Homar Rojas.

STREAMING PRESENTED BY TOYOTA

All locally broadcast English language matches will be streamed online at FCDallas.com/Stream. Streaming, which is presented by Toyota, is only available to residents in the Dallas/Fort Worth viewing area and in FCDTV Network markets. To determine if you’re eligible to watch FC Dallas matches online, please visit FCDallas.com/StreamingFAQ.

FC Dallas’ postgame press conferences will be streamed on FC Dallas’ official YouTube channel following all home matches at Toyota Stadium.

PRE- AND POSTGAME BROADCAST COVERAGE ON TXA 21

Starting 30 minutes prior to kick, FC Dallas Live presented by Toyota will provide up-to-the-minute pregame coverage for all locally televised matches at Toyota Stadium on TXA 21 and FCDTV Network stations. Eddie Koton and Gina Miller will share hosting duties.

WATCHING FC DALLAS MATCHES OUTSIDE OF FCDTV NETWORK MARKETS

Viewers outside of Dallas/Fort Worth, Amarillo, Lubbock and Tyler designated market areas may enjoy locally televised FC Dallas matches on ESPN+ with an ESPN+ subscription. As a reminder, national broadcasts are not available on ESPN+.

RADIO BROADCASTS IN 2022All of FC Dallas’ regular-season games can be heard in English on FCDallas.com.com/Radio with Sam Hale providing pre- and postmatch coverage. Matches in Spanish can be heard on TUDN Radio Dallas 1270 AM with Carlos Alvarado returning for his 27th season in the booth. Rafa Calderon joins him as the color analyst.