Orioles score 7 runs in extra innings to beat the Rangers 10-6

July 2, 2025 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 R H E
O’s     0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 10 15 1
TEX  0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 3 0 6 7 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 BAL TEX
  3rd Sánchez doubled to left, Henderson scored, Holliday scored and Laureano scored. 3 0
  6th Semien homered to left center (422 feet), Seager scored. 3 2
  7th Helman scored on throwing error by catcher Sánchez. 3 3
  10th Henderson homered to right (403 feet), Laureano scored. 5 3
  10th Cowser homered to right center (425 feet). 6 3
  10th A. García homered to left center (417 feet), Haggerty scored and Semien scored. 6 6
  11th Vázquez singled to center, O’Hearn scored, Vázquez to second. 7 6
  11th Laureano doubled to left, Vázquez scored, Holliday to third. 8 6
  11th Henderson doubled to right, Holliday scored and Laureano scored. 10 6

