Orioles score 7 runs in extra innings to beat the Rangers 10-6

Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|BAL
|TEX
|3rd
|Sánchez doubled to left, Henderson scored, Holliday scored and Laureano scored.
|3
|0
|6th
|Semien homered to left center (422 feet), Seager scored.
|3
|2
|7th
|Helman scored on throwing error by catcher Sánchez.
|3
|3
|10th
|Henderson homered to right (403 feet), Laureano scored.
|5
|3
|10th
|Cowser homered to right center (425 feet).
|6
|3
|10th
|A. García homered to left center (417 feet), Haggerty scored and Semien scored.
|6
|6
|11th
|Vázquez singled to center, O’Hearn scored, Vázquez to second.
|7
|6
|11th
|Laureano doubled to left, Vázquez scored, Holliday to third.
|8
|6
|11th
|Henderson doubled to right, Holliday scored and Laureano scored.
|10
|6