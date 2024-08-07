Josh Smith walk off HR in tenth, pushes Rangers past Astros

Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|HOU
|TEX
|3rd
|Bregman homered to left center (393 feet).
|1
|0
|5th
|Taveras hit sacrifice fly to left, Lowe scored on error, García safe at third on throwing error by left fielder McCormick.
|1
|1
|8th
|Peña reached on infield single to third, Altuve scored, Y. Diaz to second, Alvarez to third.
|2
|1
|8th
|Seager homered to right center (390 feet).
|2
|2
|10th
|Peña hit by pitch, Altuve scored, Y. Diaz to second, Alvarez to third.
|3
|2
|10th
|Smith homered to right center (410 feet), García scored.
|3
|4