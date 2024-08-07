News Ticker

Josh Smith walk off HR in tenth, pushes Rangers past Astros

August 7, 2024 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Houston Astros, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

Inning

 HOU TEX
  3rd Bregman homered to left center (393 feet). 1 0
  5th Taveras hit sacrifice fly to left, Lowe scored on error, García safe at third on throwing error by left fielder McCormick. 1 1
  8th Peña reached on infield single to third, Altuve scored, Y. Diaz to second, Alvarez to third. 2 1
  8th Seager homered to right center (390 feet). 2 2
  10th Peña hit by pitch, Altuve scored, Y. Diaz to second, Alvarez to third. 3 2
  10th Smith homered to right center (410 feet), García scored. 3 4

