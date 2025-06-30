How To Choose The Healthiest and Tastiest Party Food

Are you planning a party?

Unless it’s a kids’ party, and those aren’t always easy to plan in relation to food, you will likely be looking for some ideas on what to serve to your guests. This becomes all the more pressing if your guests are older, such as those who would attend a retirement party or a fortieth wedding anniversary party, or if they have food allergies.

It is true that most caterers will be able to offer healthy options, but are they always the tastiest? Here, you will be walked through how to make sure that the food you serve is not only healthy but also very tasty, without needing to undertake a cooking course!

Whole and Fresh Options

OK, so when you are looking at whole foods, look at vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and so on, they are more nutritious and often lower in calories and additives. They also have the bonus of not needing any special storage at the private party venue that you may be using. They are also often the base of what many professional catering teams offer, so if you are cooking from scratch or ordering in food, try to make sure that the meals are made from scratch using whole foods. As tempting as they are, you will need to say no to sausage rolls!

Macronutrients

To get the healthiest and tastiest food, there needs to be a balance. You will want to look for dishes that are a mixture of healthy fats, proteins, and carbs, as these meals will taste great and help your party guests maintain their energy levels. Think about restaurant food. It is often a mix of these three food groups, so opt for items like chicken, guacamole, and quinoa salad. Tasty, fresh, and visually appealing too!

How is it Cooked?

How food is cooked will have a huge impact on its flavor and its healthiness. So, if you are ordering food from a catering team, be sure to ask them how each meal is prepared and cooked. The majority will undoubtedly bake, grill, or even air fry the foods that they offer, over deep frying or pan frying. Of course, it’s always good and wise to ask!

Add Color

Food that is colorful is more appealing and, of course, it is packed with nutrients and antioxidants too. So, if you are trying your hand at throwing some of the party food together, go for something like a rainbow fruit platter, tomato salsa, or simply throw together some fruit kabobs. In the summer, those will go down a treat!

Smart Desserts

OK, while it is almost a well-known fact that most people love chocolate cake and that it is tasty, it is far from being healthy. The reality is that desserts don’t have to be loaded with sugar to be enjoyed, and you can easily put together sweet options for your party made from Greek yogurt, honey, raisins, or dates, as well as fresh fruit. If you want to include chocolate, try to add dark chocolate, as this is the lowest in sugar and also works great with cherries and most yogurts, plus it makes for a very tasty and healthy dessert or snack at a party.