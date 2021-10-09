North Texas Mean Green vs Missouri Tigers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Missouri Tigers

Saturday – October 9 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: SECN

Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field – Columbia, MO.



Records Before the Game

North Texas Mean Green (1-3)

Missouri Tigers (2-3)



Both teams had high hopes coming into this season. This season fans are back in the stands and crowds will give the home team all of the support to pull off a win. Well guys both of these teams are struggling to say the least. Let’s take a look at this week’s match up.



Who are you taking?

In UNT’s last 5 games, the Mean Green are 1-4 with a win over Northwestern State. Missouri is 2 and 3 with wins over South Eastern Missouri and Central Michigan. A win this week for the Mean Green will help boost this team in so many ways.



North Texas Mean Green

The Mean Green defense will be key this week. The defense is giving up 28 point per game and playing tough defense will help this team get a win. Missouri’s defense is giving up 38 points per game this season. Quarterback Jace Ruder should come out slinging it against that depleted Tiger defense. North Texas has to come out and make a statement on their first possession of the game, if not, they will drop another game to a team that they could beat.



Missouri Tigers

Quarterback Connor Bazelak has to be one of the best quarterbacks in his conference thats playing on a struggling team. He has to be the game changer for his team this week. He has 10 touchdowns with 5 interceptions. Turnovers has killed this team at really bad times of each game this season. Eliminating the turnovers will be at the top of the Tigers game plan this week.



Prediction

ESPN has Mizzou with an 81% chance of winning at “The Zoo”. The over/under is 69 so take the over! Both defenses are struggling to stop anything right now. I’m taking Mizzou by 13! Look for the Mean Green to put up a fight, but turnovers will be the killer for them.



Final Score

Tigers – 34

Mean Green – 21