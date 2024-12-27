Armed Forced Bowl Preview: Oklahoma Sooners vs Navy Midshipmen

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



History of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl began in 2003 as the Ft. Worth Bowl and later that year became Lockheed Martin Bowl in 2003. This year’s game will be the 22nd game that includes the Armed Forces. All three military academies have participated in this bowl game. Since 2006, Ft. Worth based Bell Helicopter Textron took over sponsorship. Bowl payout is $1.35 million dollars.



How they got here

The Oklahoma Sooners finished the season with a record of 6-6. In their last 5 games, Oklahoma went 2-3 with key losses to Mississippi, Missouri and LSU. The two wins came against Maine and Alabama. Their final win of the season made the team bowl eligible. Navy has been one of the surprise teams this season. In their last 5 games, Navy went 3-2 with wins over South Florida, Eastern Carolina and Army for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. This will be a tough game for both of these teams. This will be the 11th bowl between a service academy and the SEC conference. The series is 5-5.



Game Info

Oklahoma Sooners vs Navy Midshipmen

Sunday – December 27 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Oklahoma Sooners (6-6 SEC)

The Sooners had a very bad year compared to seasons before. Oklahoma had been a powerhouse in the Big 12 before making the move to the SEC. Oklahoma has the second longest streak of consecutive bowl games with 26th straight appearances. Oklahoma will be led by quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. He started three games this season and is a dual threat type of QB. He surprised Auburn with his quickness busting out a 48-yard TD run. He will be the x-factor for the Sooners in Ft. Worth. Players to watch: RB Jovante Barnes, TE Bauer Sharp, LB Danny Stutsman and DB Billy Bowman, Jr.



Navy Midshipmen (9-3 AAC)

The Midshipmen are playing in their first bowl since 2019 but they have won their last 6 bowl games dating back to 2013. Navy is led by “Captain America” junior quarterback Blake Horvath who leads the team in passing and rushing. He has 1261 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, as a runner he’s carried the ball 158 times for 1099 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has carried this team all season long. He will be the x-factor for the Midshipmen. Players to watch: RB Eli Heindenreich, LB Colin Ramos and CB Dashaun Peele.



Prediction

ESPN has the Sooners with a 75.7% chance of beating the Midshipmen and taking the Armed Forces trophy to Oklahoma. This will be a pretty interesting game Friday. This is the second meeting between the two teams with Oklahoma winning in 1965. I’m taking the Sooners by 12+. Remember Navy will establish the run from start to finish and eat clock. Oklahoma has the more explosive offense and better in the trenches.



Final Score

Sooners – 37

Midshipmen – 21