TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders

Saturday – October 9 – 6:00 p.m.

TV:ESPN

Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX.



Records Before the Game

TCU Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-1)

Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1, 1-1)



TCU has been struggling as of late. In their last 5 games the Horned Frogs are 3-2 with losses to Texas and SMU in consecutive weeks. The Texas Tech Red Raiders have been playing some pretty good football as of late. In their last 5 games, the Red Raiders are 4 and 1 with a loss to Texas two weeks ago on the road. Let’s take a look at this week’s Big 12 conference match up.



Going Against The Grain

This week the Horned Frogs will go into Lubbock and beat the Red Raiders by 6! TCU is equipped to go on the road and get a key win against a hot Red Raiders team this weekend. I’m going against the grain on this one.



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU is averaging 35 points on offense while the defense is giving up 27 on defense. The defense is struggling and giving up 193 passing yards and 204 rushing yards a game. This is defense has to tighten up on stopping the run. By the fourth quarter, the Horned Frogs are giving up big plays because the defense has been on the field the majority of the game. They have to create turnovers in order for the offense to score points. Look for TCU to right their wrongs and score some points on the road.



Texas Tech Red Raiders

The quarterback tradition continues with Tyler Shough. Tyler has passed for 872 yards with 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He will be out for Saturday’s game. Tech has a few good signal callers in Henry Colombi, Maverick McIvor, Parker Neil, Behren Morton and Donovan Smith. I would like to see Donovan Smith because he’s like a young version of Cam Newton. I don’t think Tech will keep doing what they’ve been doing… winning.



Prediction

ESPN has Texas Tech with a 54.9% chance of winning at home. I’m going against the grain and taking TCU by 6! This game will turn the fortunes of the Horned Frogs this week.



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 34

Red Raiders – 28