North Carolina too much for TCU

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The TCU Horned Frogs dropped a non-conference home game to the North Carolina Tar Heels, 79-46, Sunday afternoon in the second game of a doubleheader in the Maggie Dixon Classic at Schollmaier Arena. Duke defeated Alabama 74-71 in the first game on Sunday.



TURNING POINT

TCU made just three field goals in the opening frame and trailed by as many as 11 points. The deficit proved to be too much and the Horned Frogs were playing catch-up for the remainder of the game. TCU got back within four points late in the second quarter, but the Tar Heels opened the third quarter with a 10-2 run and never looked back.