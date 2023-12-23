News Ticker

TCU stays perfect, beats Mount St Mary’s 87-34

December 23, 2023 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4
Mount St. Mary’s 5 9 3 17 34
TCU 23 17 31 16 87

Team Notes

  • TCU’s margin of victory is its largest in a game since downing Alcorn State by 56 via a 95-39 result on Dec. 20, 2016.
  • The Horned Frogs’ 13-game winning streak is the longest to start a season in TCU men’s and women’s basketball.
  • All eight players who dressed for TCU finished with at least one assist.
  • TCU’s 14 first half points allowed were its fewest in a game this season.
  • The Horned Frogs’ three points surrendered in the third frame were its fewest allowed in a quarter all year.
  • TCU’s 25-0 third quarter scoring run was its second of the 2023-24 campaign. The Horned Frogs threaded a 25-0 spurt between the second and third quarters of their 86-48 victory against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Nov. 8.
  • The Horned Frogs continue to lead the Big 12 in double-doubles (15).
  • TCU won consecutive games as a ranked team for the first time since Jan. 24-30, 2018.
  • TCU’s 13 nonconference wins stand alone as the most in program history.
  • The Horned Frogs’ average margin of victory augmented to 28.1 points with Friday’s result. All-but-two of their wins have been by at least 17 points.

Individual Notes

  • Roberson earned her second career start in place of Owens.
  • Prince is now tied for third nationally in double-doubles.
  • Prince averaged 23.5 points and 16.5 rebounds over the course of TCU’s victories against Omaha and Mount St. Mary’s from Wednesday-Friday.
  • Prince and Conner have both scored in double figures in every game they have dressed for this season.
  • Prince went 10-12 from the field.
  • Prince’s three blocks marked the eighth time in 12 games this year she has rejected at least three shots.
  • Prince finished with a plus-minus rating of 55 on Friday. Jovanovic and Emma-Nnopu generated respective rankings of plus-54 and plus-53.
  • Conner has delivered seven 20-point games while Prince has six such performances.
  • Emma-Nnopu is now averaging 7.9 rebounds for the year and 10 per outing over TCU’s last five games.
  • Roberson snagged eight rebounds and pulled down 20 for the week.

Team Stats

 
FG 14-62 38-64
Field Goal % 22.6 59.4
3PT 6-31 9-23
Three Point % 19.4 39.1
FT 0-0 2-5
Free Throw % 0.0 40.0
Rebounds 26 49
Offensive Rebounds 8 9
Defensive Rebounds 18 40
Assists 10 29
Steals 3 4
Blocks 1 7
Total Turnovers 9 6
Points Off Turnovers 4 8
Fast Break Points 2 16
Points in Paint 6 46
Fouls 10 3
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 55

