TCU stays perfect, beats Mount St Mary’s 87-34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|9
|3
|17
|34
|23
|17
|31
|16
|87
Team Notes
- TCU’s margin of victory is its largest in a game since downing Alcorn State by 56 via a 95-39 result on Dec. 20, 2016.
- The Horned Frogs’ 13-game winning streak is the longest to start a season in TCU men’s and women’s basketball.
- All eight players who dressed for TCU finished with at least one assist.
- TCU’s 14 first half points allowed were its fewest in a game this season.
- The Horned Frogs’ three points surrendered in the third frame were its fewest allowed in a quarter all year.
- TCU’s 25-0 third quarter scoring run was its second of the 2023-24 campaign. The Horned Frogs threaded a 25-0 spurt between the second and third quarters of their 86-48 victory against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Nov. 8.
- The Horned Frogs continue to lead the Big 12 in double-doubles (15).
- TCU won consecutive games as a ranked team for the first time since Jan. 24-30, 2018.
- TCU’s 13 nonconference wins stand alone as the most in program history.
- The Horned Frogs’ average margin of victory augmented to 28.1 points with Friday’s result. All-but-two of their wins have been by at least 17 points.
Individual Notes
- Roberson earned her second career start in place of Owens.
- Prince is now tied for third nationally in double-doubles.
- Prince averaged 23.5 points and 16.5 rebounds over the course of TCU’s victories against Omaha and Mount St. Mary’s from Wednesday-Friday.
- Prince and Conner have both scored in double figures in every game they have dressed for this season.
- Prince went 10-12 from the field.
- Prince’s three blocks marked the eighth time in 12 games this year she has rejected at least three shots.
- Prince finished with a plus-minus rating of 55 on Friday. Jovanovic and Emma-Nnopu generated respective rankings of plus-54 and plus-53.
- Conner has delivered seven 20-point games while Prince has six such performances.
- Emma-Nnopu is now averaging 7.9 rebounds for the year and 10 per outing over TCU’s last five games.
- Roberson snagged eight rebounds and pulled down 20 for the week.
Team Stats
|FG
|14-62
|38-64
|Field Goal %
|22.6
|59.4
|3PT
|6-31
|9-23
|Three Point %
|19.4
|39.1
|FT
|0-0
|2-5
|Free Throw %
|0.0
|40.0
|Rebounds
|26
|49
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|9
|Defensive Rebounds
|18
|40
|Assists
|10
|29
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Total Turnovers
|9
|6
|Points Off Turnovers
|4
|8
|Fast Break Points
|2
|16
|Points in Paint
|6
|46
|Fouls
|10
|3
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|55