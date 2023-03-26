News Ticker

TCU pummels Kansas 18-5

March 26, 2023 Baseball, Featured, Galleries, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Kansas 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 5 11 4
TCU 3 5 0 0 0 2 1 7 X 18 9 1

W: Klecker, Kole (4-2) L: Ireland, Sam (2-3)

Notes: 
• TCU scored in the first inning for the seventh time this season.
• TCU scored double-digit runs for the fourth time this season.
• TCU homered in a game for the 18th time this season.
• TCU has homered in 10 straight games.
• TCU stole multiple bases (4) in a game for the 12th time this season.
Tre Richardson notched his 11th multi-hit game of the season and the 46th of his career.
• Richardson posted his fourth multi-RBI game of the year and the 24th of his career.
• Richardson has reached safely in seven straight games.
Cole Fontenelle has reached safely in 16 straight games.
• Fontenelle posted his sixth multi-hit game of the season and the eighth of his career.
Karson Bowen hit his third career home run.
• Bowen tallied his eighth career multi-hit game and his fourth career multi-RBI game.
Austin Davis has reached base safely in nine straight games.
Elijah Nunez collected his sixth multi-RBI game of the season and the 17th of his career. 
Anthony Silva tallied his fourth career multi-RBI game.

