NFC Divisional Playoff Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions

Sunday – January 21 – 2:00 p.m.

TV: NBC

Ford Field – Detroit, MI



Records Before the Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8, 5-4 Away)

Detroit Lions (12-5, 6-2 Home)



No one would of guessed that these two teams would meet in the playoffs this year. Detroit was once one of those teams that you got traded to in the twilight of your career. It was the team that took you in when you had a little something left in your tank right before you retired. Not anymore! The Detroit Lions has made a turn around and won the NFC North winning 12 games this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a splash themselves bringing in veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield from the Rams. This game will be won by the team with the most grit. Let’s take a closer look at this NFC Divisional contest in Detroit.



Why you should watch this game:

If you want Sunday afternoon fireworks this will be the game to watch. Both teams are blue collard squads that won’t take a backseat to any team in the league. Both defenses will be bringing the heat on opposing quarterbacks during this game.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers were basically written off before their last playoff game against the Eagles. Well, no one on the Bucs got the memo to roll over and play dead for the Eagles. The Buccaneers smashed the Eagles 32-9. Quarterback Baker Mayfield looked like he was back at OU. He will be the x-factor for the Buccaneers this week on the road. Wide out Mike Evans will be the main target for Mayfield from start to finish in this one. Players to watch: RB Rachaad White, TE Cade Otton, CB Jamel Dean and WR Mike Evans. Oh and one last thing, their defense is stout and are opportunistic.



Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have made a huge a turn from last season. In their last 5 games, the Lions are 4-1 with wins over the Rams, Vikings (twice) and Broncos. Their only loss in that 5-game span was to Dallas by 1-point as a result of a failed 2-point try after a TD late in the 4th quarter. The leader of the pack is quarterback Jared Goff. He has 4575 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Keep an eye on these key players: RB David Montgomery, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, LB Alex Anzalone, TE Sam Laporta. The x-factor the Lions will be their defensive line and linebackers.



Prediction

ESPN has the Lions with a 62.5% chance of winning at home against the visiting Buccaneers. I’m taking the Lions by 7!



Final Score

Lions – 31

Buccaneers – 24