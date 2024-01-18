NFC Divisional Playoff Preview: Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

Saturday – January 20 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: FOX

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA



Records Before the Game

Green Bay Packers (9-8, 4-5 Away)

San Francisco 49ers (12-5, 5-3 Home)



The NFC is still wide open! Who would have thought that the Green Bay Packers would have tamed the Dallas Cowboys especially in the manner that they did. The 49ers are the top seed and have been waiting for their next opponent. This week the NFC will play in prime time. This will be a pretty good game to take in. Both defenses will have their hands full from start to finish.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if the Packers can make a serious run. Can the Packers build on the momentum from the Cowboys game? Can the 49ers get the jump on the Packers young signal caller? Can Christian McCaffrey get the ball into the end zone? This will be exciting to watch.



Green Bay Packers

The Packers are 4 and 1 in their last 5 games with wins over the Cowboys, Bears, Vikings and Panthers. Their last loss came at the hands of the Buccaneers by 14 points. Quarterback Jordan Love must have channeled his inner Aaron Rodgers and went on a 4-game winning streak to get to this point of the season. He will be the x-factor for his team to snatch a victory in California. Players to watch: RB Aaron Jones, WR Romeo Doubs, CB Keisean Nixon and CB Jaire Alexander. In regards to Alexander and Nixon, they are both questionable and that could impact coverage in the secondary.



San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have a dynamic offense. Running back Christian McCaffrey has 1459 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns on 272 carries this season. He is dangerous carrying and receiving the ball from the line of scrimmage. Being upfront on this one, McCaffrey is the x-factor for this game. If the Packers shut him down, the offense could get derailed. Wide out Deebo Samuel will get his touches moving the ball down the field. Keep an eye on the 49ers defense. They will apply pressure to the Packers offensive line early and often. Expect Chase Young and Nick Bosa to spend significant time hounding Jordan Love. Players to watch: QB Brock Purdy, WR Brandon Aiyuk, LB Fred Warner and CB Charvarius Ward.



Prediction

ESPN has the 49ers with a 78.6% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking the 49ers by 13!



Final Score

49ers – 30

Packers – 17