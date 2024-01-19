AFC Divisional Playoff Preview: Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills

Sunday – January 21 – 5:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Place: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY



Records Before the Game

Kansas City Chiefs (11-6, 6-2 Away)

Buffalo Bills (11-6, 7-2 Home)



This will be the first road playoff game for Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This a testament to the Chiefs and how they have dominated the AFC for the past 4 years. This game will come down to how well the quarterbacks play. Keep in mind that the Chiefs owns the Bills over the last 4 years. This will be the best game of the divisional round and the winner of this game could easily represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this year.



Why you should watch this game

As mentioned in the intro, the winner of this game could easily represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen could hoist the championship and be crowned the top quarterback in the NFL. Expect hard hitting football sprinkled in with some explosive plays. Remember this game: the video



Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions and this week, the Buffalo Bills are standing in their way of repeating. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to solidify his legacy by getting to the big game and taking home another Lombardy Trophy for the team. The x-factor for a win on the road will be how well running back Isiah Pacheco is when he carries the ball. He’s dangerous running the ball between the tackles but catching passes is his bag. Tight end Travis Kelce will be the focus of the Bills defense. He will play a huge factor in how the Chiefs move the chains. The defense will have their hands full from the opening kickoff.



Buffalo Bills

The Bills are looking to exercise their demons! The Bills under Allen have dropped the big game during his tenure as the Bills leader. The Bills are on a 5-game winning streak. They will need to contain Patrick Mahomes on defense and create turnovers. Running back James Cook will need to get the ball at least 17 times to control the clock and keep the Chiefs offense off of the field. Wide out Stefon Diggs will need to create some separation and get into the end zone this week. I believe that Diggs is the x-factor. He can take the top off the defense and be a big time difference maker. Players to watch: TE Dalton Kincaid, LB A.J. Klein and Kair Elam.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 56.6% chance of winning at home this week. The over/under is 45.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Kansas City by 6!



Final Score

Chiefs – 34

Bills – 28