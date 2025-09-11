New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Both Teams Last Week

Last week, both teams lost their season openers to good teams. They both lost on the road in very winnable games. They both lost to a division rival. The Giants lost to the Washington Commanders 21-6, while the Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20. There’s a theme here! The latest addition to the Cowboys backfield, running back Miles Sanders had a costly fumble in the red zone which took away any chance to steal a win from the reigning Super Bowl champs. This game will be huge for the Giants and the Cowboys because this is a divisional game. A win gives the team a leg up in the NFC East.



What to Watch For

The Cowboys defense woke up in the second half and played tough up front. The key for Dallas will be stopping the run. The defensive line and linebackers will need to play tough up front and limit opposing ball carriers from gaining 4-5 yards per carry. The cornerbacks and safeties will have a field day against the Giants wideouts this week. If the Cowboys defense plays the way they did last week, the Cowboys would get a much-needed win at home against New York.



Game Info

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – September 14 – 12 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



New York Giants (0-1, 0-1 Away)

The Giants will need to protect starting quarterback Russell Wilson on the road. Remember Wilson is a Cowboy killer. He has played some of his best games against Dallas. To date, he is 4-1 against Dallas. The Giants will come out trying to establish their running game. Last week, Wilson carried the ball 8 times for 44 yards. The Giants defense will key in on Dak Prescott and will try to disrupt his rhythm. Last week Giants linebacker Brian Burns recorded 2 sacks against the Commanders while linebacker Bobby Okereke recorded 16 tackles.



Dallas Cowboys (0-1, 0-0 Home)

The Cowboys surprised the league with how well they played the defending champions Eagles on the road. the Cowboys offense looked impressive taking the ball down the field and scoring. New running back Javonte Williams carried the ball 15 times for 54 yards and 2 touchdowns. Quarterback Dak Prescott passed for 188 yards on 21/34 with no touchdowns and interceptions. The key play of the game came down to a fumble from reserve running back Miles Sanders and 3 dropped passes from CeeDee Lamb that stalled Dallas’ chances for a win.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 64.7% chance of winning at home this Sunday. Dallas really needs this win to get their season heading in the right direction. I’m taking Dallas by 13! The defense will need to create turnovers. The offense looked pretty last week, but getting the ball to their play makers will be job one this week at home.



Final Score

Cowboys – 33

Giants – 20