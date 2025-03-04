Dallas Mavericks: Free Falling

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s Going On?

You can see the writing on the wall. This past week, the Mavericks organization announced ticket prices will increase by 8.61% next season. This is due to “ongoing investments in the team and fans engagement”. Dallas dodged a bullet by trading Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers and not paying him the max deal saving ownership around 350 million dollars. We are now watching the demise of the Dallas Mavericks and the move to Las Vegas is coming after next season. I can see the franchise being renamed to the Las Vegas Gamblers or Las Vegas Wild changing that beautiful navy-blue uniform for black and gold shinny suits with rhinestones! It sounds absurd now but I believe it’s coming. New owner Miriam Adelson will soon get her way and move the team. Dallas has 6 starters out and a bench that needs a leader on the floor instead of watching the game from the bench or now at home recovering. Money over loyalty guys so don’t take to the streets to protest when this all goes down because it’s coming.



The Luka Curse

On a cold and rainy evening in Dallas, the Mavericks organization decided to trade its 5-time All-NBA guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for forward Anthony Davis and others. February 2, 2025, will go down as one of the biggest trades in league history. Ever since the trade Dallas’ roster has been haunted by the decision to get rid of him. Anthony Davis is injured waiting to get back on the floor, key players are banged up and Dallas is losing games to sub .500 teams by an average of 17.6 points in their last 7 games. On March 3rd on the road in Sacramento, the team’s leading scorer and assist leader and captain Kyrie Irvin went down with a torn ACL injury and is out for the rest of the season. This team has been cursed since Luka touched down in LA. Kyrie’s injury will affect the Mavericks for the rest of the season. “Losing Kyrie will basically write Dallas right out of the playoffs this season”, Uncle Curtis shared with me while watching the game. “Kyrie had 7 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist in 9 minutes and the game was close”! Since the number 77 was branded in purple and gold, Dallas is 2-7 and falling fast! Dallas can sign some players to 10-day contracts and try to salvage the season, but I believe this is exactly what ownership wants. The fall of Dallas!



10th Place in the Western Conference

Last week Dallas was sitting in 8th place in the Western Conference trying to make a push to win at least 3 games staying away from the NBA’s play-in for the playoffs. Dallas is currently on a 2-game losing streak. In their last 5 games, Dallas is 1-4 with losses to Golden State, LA Lakers, Milwaukee and Sacramento. Dallas is in big trouble because of injuries to key players. Dallas has 6 players out for an extended time. Power forward Anthony Davis, center Dereck Lively II, forward Caleb Martin, forward P.J. Washington and point guard/leading scorer Kyrie Irving. Who will be the next man up for the Mavericks? Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie will need to take control of the team in Kyrie’s absence. Dallas has a diamond in the rough siting on the bench in Kai Jones who scored 21 points against the Sacramento Kings last game. This week Dallas has 2 games on the road and 2 games at home. They will need to stop the bleeding by beating Milwaukee on the road Wednesday night on the road. Let’s take a closer look at the Mavericks games for the week.



Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks

3/5 – Wednesday – 7:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the 2nd and final game between the two teams this season. Milwaukee is 1-0 and looking to complete the mission. Last game Kyrie scored 31 in a 15-point loss at home. Dallas will be without their leading scorer for this one and the bench will need to step up and at least make this game competitive. Player matchup: Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Mavericks Moses Brown. I’m taking the Bucks by 10+ It’ll be an ugly loss. Final Score: Mavericks 100 – Bucks 120



Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks

3/7 – Friday – 6:30 p.m. – TV: ESPN

This will be the 3rd of four games this season between these two teams. The series is tied 1-1 with the Grizzlies winning on the road 119-104 in Dallas. This will be a nationally televised game with a bunch of backups playing big minutes for both teams. Being as honest as I can possibly be, Dallas will start to decline because key players are missing, and the bench is unproven. I’m taking Memphis by 10. Player matchup: Mavericks Klay Thompson vs Grizzlies Desmond Bane. Final Score: Mavericks 96 – Grizzlies 115



Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks

3/9 – Sunday – 2:30 p.m. – TV: ABC/ESPN+

This will be the 4th and final game between the two teams. Phoenix leads the series 2-1 and I don’t see Dallas winning this game at home. Phoenix has two awesomely skilled players in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Dallas’ role players will need to play big in this game just to keep it close going into the 4th quarter. I just don’t see Dallas pulling this off so I’m taking the Suns by 10+. Player matchup: Suns Kevin Durant vs Mavericks Klay Thompson. Final Score: Suns 121 – Mavericks 107



Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

3/10 – Monday – 7:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the 3rd game between these in-state rivals. Dallas leads the series 2-0 and has a really good chance of stopping the bleeding from the previous 3 games. Both teams will have backups playing heavy minutes in this one. Keep an eye on player rotation for Dallas. Who will step up and help Klay Thompson score buckets for Dallas? I’m taking Dallas by 6 points! Player matchup: Mavericks Klay Thompson vs Spurs Chris Paul. Final Score: Mavericks 109 – Spurs 100