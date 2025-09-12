2025 College Football: Week 3 Game Previews

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



College Football is Exciting

When the season started the SMU Mustangs were ranked 16th in the country and after losing to Baylor in overtime at home last week they dropped out of the Top 25. The North Texas Mean Green are 2-0 right now and are looking to extend their win streak at home against Washington State. The TCU Horned Frogs are 1-0 looking to beat Abilene Christian at home this week coming off a bye last week. The area teams are looking pretty good early this season. All three of these teams should get a win this week. My game of the week is Georgia versus Tennessee; this game has big SEC implications in the standings. This will be an action-packed football weekend with all these match ups!



Game Info

SMU Mustangs (1-1) vs Missouri State Bears (1-1)

Saturday – September 13 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: CBSSN

Robert W. Plaster Stadium – Springfield, MO



For the first time in two and a half years that the Mustangs have fallen out of the Top 25. It’s painful for the team and fans. No one wants to take a loss. That being said, now SMU can get back to playing some solid football without being ranked. Quarterback Kevin Jennings will be the key on offense. He has to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers and not second guess himself. The MOST has two running backs that can beat a defense in all three phrases on that side of the ball. Running backs Shomari Lawrence and Ramone Green Jr. are dangerous. SMU’s defense will need to stifle the MOST running game in order to win on the road this week. ESPN has the Mustangs with a 93.4% chance of winning on the road.

I’m taking SMU by 14!



Final Score

Mustangs – 31

Bears – 17

Game Info

Washington State Cougars (2-0) vs North Texas Mean Green (2-0)

Saturday – September 13 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

DATCU Stadium – Denton, Texas



North Texas will be looking to get another win at home and go 3-0 and make some noise in the conference. Last week UNT beat WMU by 3 in overtime. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker has played lights out for the Mean Green this season under center. He is just a freshman that has no turnovers to date. He’s very efficient on 3rd downs and he can extend plays outside of the pocket. He will be the catalyst for the Mean Green offense. WASSU has a tight team in all 3 phrases (offense, defense and special teams). WASSU is led by sophomore quarterback Jaxon Potter. He is the same player as Drew Mestemaker with more experience. The game will come down to quarterback play. ESPN has North Texas with a 59.3% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking UNT by 10!



Final Score

Mean Green – 27

Cougars – 17



Game Info

Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) vs TCU Horned Frogs (1-0)

Saturday – September 13 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



The Horned Frogs are coming off a week one win and a week two bye. The Wildcats of Abilene Christian are coming into Ft. Worth looking to start a winning streak of their own. TCU is heavily favored in this game, but ACU is a sneaky talented school. Keep an eye on the quarterbacks from both schools. TCU’s Josh Hoover and ACU’s Stone Earle (a transfer from Marshall) who can light it up. This game will be a quarterback duel from start to finish. The defense that creates turnovers will be the victor in this one. ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 98.2% chance to win at home. I’m taking TCU in a close one. This won’t be a blowout that everyone thinks it will be.



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 35

Wildcats – 24



Game of the Week

#6 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) vs #15 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)

Saturday – September 13 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Neyland Stadium – Knoxville, TN



The SEC Conference has some games this weekend. This will be one of the best games of the weekend. The winner of this game will take the lead in the standings keep in mind that the SEC Conference has 13 teams that are undefeated right now. This will be the separation game. Georgia is led by quarterback Gunner Stockton. Stockston has 417 passing yards with 2 touchdowns. The key for the Georgia offense is running back Nate Frazier keep your eyes on him. Tennessee has a stingy defense led by linebacker Arion Carter, He has 5 solo tackles, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble. Georgia will run away from him. ESPN has the Volunteers with a 51.4 chance of winning at home. I’m taking Tennesse by 4 points. It’s my upset of the weekend.



Final Score

#15 Volunteers – 31

#6 Bulldogs – 27