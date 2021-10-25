New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks

Monday – October 25 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Lumen Field – Seattle, WA



Records Before the Game

New Orleans Saints (3-2, 2-1 Away)

Seattle Seahawks (2-4, 0-2 Home)



Watching both teams starting the season I thought, “These guys will meet in the playoffs this year”. Well this is the sixth game of the season and both teams are struggling. Seattle is without quarterback Russell Wilson and the Saints are hit and miss as of late. Let’s take a look at Monday Night’s NFC match up.



The NFC is wide open

These two teams has been the face of the NFC. The Cardinals are undefeated, the Cowboys are back, Tampa Bay are the defending champions and the Rams are all looking to take over the conference. There’s no clear cut team running away with the NFC as of yet.



New Orleans Saints

Running back Alvin Kamara is one of the best runners and receivers in the league. He will be the weapon that the Saints need to keep that Seahawks defense humble in this game. The Saints defense has been playing well as of late. The Saints defense has given up 18 points per game to opposition while giving up 79 rushing yards during that span. The Seahawks are starting Geno Smith at quarterback and he ain’t no Russell Wilson! The Saints defense is the x factor in this one. Applying pressure to Smith makes him very uncomfortable which makes him turn the ball over at crucial times of the game.



Seattle Seahawks

QB Russell Wilson is out for a few more weeks. In his absence the Seahawks offense has sputtered. They are averaging 18 points per game, while losing the last games to the Steelers and Rams. Geno Smith has to lead this team like he’s back at West Virginia. He’s a decent quarterback, but his confidence is easily shaken. He needs to get the ball in the hands of D.J. Metcalf to open up the running game game. This week it will be running back by committee because starter Chris Carson is out. I will be thoroughly surprised if the Seahawks pull thi one off at home. They will need the 12th Man Monday night.



Prediction

ESPN has the Saints with a 59% chance of winning on the road. The Saints are good, but have lost very winnable games to mediocre teams as of late. The over/under is 41.5, so take the under in this one. I’m taking the Saints by 8!



Final Score

Saints – 27

Seahawks – 21