Dallas Mavericks: Sitting at 2-1 for the Home Opener

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



“Dallas fans, please don’t allow the preseason to cloud your vision of the season!” Dallas struggled in the 2021 preseason dropping very winnable games to soft teams. I was a bit taken aback when Dallas dropped a few games, but hey it’s only the preseason. Teams are trying new things and working through the kinks. Dallas is 2-1 in their first week of the season beating notable teams such as defending NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks by 11 and the Toronto Raptors by 8. The only loss was to Atlanta 113-87. That game was a head scratcher because Atlanta struggled from the line. This week Dallas takes on Houston, San Antonio, Denver and Sacramento.



10/26 – Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks – 7:30 p.m.

This will be Dallas’ first home game of the season. Houston is coming in with a totally different team lead by a young Center Christian Wood, who leads the team with 22 points a game. Dallas has an advantage in this one. Dallas has a core of players that has played together for years. Continuity is key in this game. Final Score Prediction: Dallas 117 – Houston 93



10/28 – San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks – 7:30 p.m.

This should be an easy game for the Mavericks. San Antonio is rebuilding and Coach Popovich has his hands full with teaching a very young squad how to play in the NBA. Dallas on the other hand matches up well, but experience trumps talent any day. I’m taking Dallas by 12!

Final Score Prediction: Dallas 97 – San Antonio 85



10/29 – Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets – 9:00 p.m.

This will be a tough match up for the Mavericks this early in the season. Denver is tough at home and they match up well against any team in the league. Across the board, Dallas is smaller and rebounding has always been an issue for the Mavs. Dallas has a chance to win on the road if they rebound and play tough half court defense. I’m taking the Nuggets in this one.

Final Score Prediction: Dallas 100 – Denver 113



10/31 – Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks – 2:30 p.m.

Dallas has a chance to run the board this week ending with the Kings. Dallas should be 3-1 for the week. Sacramento is another young team, but they are lead by former Mavericks small forward Harrison Barnes. What makes him (Barnes) dangerous is he plays defense. Maverick SG Tim Hardaway, Jr. Should have a great game because they have rookie guard Terence Davis guarding him.

Final Score Prediction: Dallas 112 – Sacramento 90



Upcoming Games

11/2 – vs Miami – 6:30 p.m.

11/3 – @San Antonio – 7:30 p.m.

11/6 – vs Boston – 7:30 p.m.