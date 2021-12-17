New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts

Saturday – December 18 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: NFL Net

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN



Records Before the Game

New England Patriots (9-4, 6-0 Away)

Indianapolis Colts (7-6, 3-4 Home)



The Patriots are sitting in 1st place in the AFC with the best record heading into this week’s match up against the Colts on the road. The Colts need a win to stay in striking distance in their division. This game is very important for both teams and seeding for the playoffs.



Launching Pads

This game is considered the swing game for both teams. Both teams are playing lights out. New England is 5-0 in their last five games while the Colts are 4-1 in their last five. This game will propel the winner right into their divisional races and into the playoff picture.



New England Patriots

Had Coach Bill Belichick is the master! He drafted Mac Jones, got rid of Cam Newton and allowed running back Damien Harris to carry the ball. The Patriots started this season looking like a junior varsity team learning as they went along. Well, the Patriots have leap frogged the Titans to take the #1 spot in the AFC. The key for the Patriots will be stopping the run game of the Colts. Applying pressure on Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be top priority.



Indianapolis Colts

Running back Jonathan Taylor has been on a rampage against defenses since they featured him. He’s leading the NFL with 16 touchdowns on 241 attempts and 1348 yards. He’s a one-man gang. New England’s defense gives up 114 yards per game and Taylor averages 5.6 yards a carry. The x-factor for this week will be quarterback Carson Wentz. He has to manage the clock from the first possession to their last. The defense will need to create turnovers and disrupt the Patriots offense.



Prediction

ESPN has New England with a 53.5% chance of winning on the road in Indianapolis. The over/under is 45.5, so take the over. I’m taking the Colts in an upset. Colts by 6!



Final Score

Colts – 30

Patriots – 24