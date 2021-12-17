Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Sunday – December 19 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (9-4, 5-2 Away)

New York Giants (4-9, 3-3 Home)



Allow me to put this whole Dak Prescott struggling thing to rest. Dak is not struggling! There are three things that have hampered Dak in the last five games. First, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper and Cedric Wilson have dropped balls early and often. Hold the receivers accountable when they head to the sidelines acting nonchalant when they mess up! When the Cowboys get behind the sticks, the receivers start cutting routes. Second, play calling is becoming worse by the game recently. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is abandoning the run too soon. Dallas was winning with a great mixture of run and pass. Finally, Dak is uncomfortable just sitting in the pocket. He needs to get out of the pocket and run the ball. Dallas needs to play to his strengths. Allow him to beat teams with his feet and arm and now the problem is solved.



Wait! Dallas is 9-4?

Football analysts, junkies and fanatics are whining about the Cowboys offense as if they are in last place and not making the playoffs this year. The Cowboys will figure it out heading into the last stretch of the season. They will be playoff ready when it’s time. They have a chance to finish 4-0 in their last four games of the season.



Dallas Cowboys

This game will be the resurrection of the passing game through Dak. The key for the offense will be establishing the run with Zeke getting the bulk of the carries. Running back Tony Pollard is questionable and could be a game time decision. The offensive line has to play nasty and physical this week. Zeke Elliott is hitting the holes to soon and needs to show more patience on first and second down. The offense needs to play lights out like the defense. Dallas’ offense scores 29.2 points per game and they will need solid play from everyone this week. The defense will play tough stopping the run and applying pressure to back up quarterback Mike Glennon.



New York Giants

The Giants are a good young team that hasn’t meshed over the last two years. Running back Devontae Booker has been a shining light for the Giants offense. Wide outs Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard has played solid as well. The x-factor for the Giants will be the defensive line. The Giants allow 125 rushing yards to opposition. Stopping the run will help them but Dallas’ 0- line has played well in their last five games. The Giants are 2-3 in their last five games with wins over Philadelphia and Las Vegas.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 64% chance of winning on the road. Look for the running game to play a huge roll in this week’s win. I’m taking Dallas by 14!



Final Score

Cowboys – 35

Giants – 21