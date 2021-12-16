Las Vegas Raiders vs Cleveland Browns Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cleveland Browns

Saturday – December 18 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: NFL Net

FirstEnergy Stadium – Cleveland, OH



Records Before the Game

Las Vegas Raiders (6-7, 3-3 Away)

Cleveland Browns (7-6, 5-2 Home)



The AFC is cluttered heading into the last four games of the season. Both Cleveland and Las Vegas are in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC. The Raiders have struggled in their last five games with only one win against Dallas three weeks ago, Cleveland is 3-2 with wins over Baltimore, Detroit and Cincinnati. This will be a huge game for both teams.



The AFC Playoff Race

Both teams are in the AFC and seeking a playoff berth. Las Vegas is on the outside looking in sitting in 4th in the AFC West. The Browns are in 2nd in the AFC North and a game behind the Baltimore Ravens. The crazy part is watching these team control their own destinies.



Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have been standing on thin ice since the season started. Since then they have lost their head coach, players due to off the field issues and COVID hampering the team this season. They are right in the middle of the playoff race. Quarterback Derek Carr is the x-factor for this one on the road. His ability to get the ball down the field will be key for the Raiders offense. The Raiders defense will need to limit Cleveland’s run game in order to have chance Saturday.



Cleveland Browns

The Browns will need to come out smoking! They can’t allow the Raiders to throw the ball down the field. Safety Ronnie Harrison, Jr. is listed as questionable and he’s the last man in the secondary stopping long pass plays. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is also listed as questionable but is on the bubble of missing this one at home. The x-factor will be the Browns offensive line in pass protection.



Prediction

ESPN has the Browns with a 66.2% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Browns by 7!



Final Score

Browns – 27

Raiders – 20