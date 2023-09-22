Micro Mania is back at TMS

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

2 more days of Micro Mania action this Friday and Saturday night (9/22 & 9/23). Come see all the action at Texas Motor Speedway.

Chelby Hinton would lead all twenty-five laps to win Engler Machine and Tool Preliminary Night One of the Lil’ Texas Micro Mania KKM Challenge with the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Rush Race Gear to claim his second seasonal league victory after an intense and action-packed feature event.

The second annual POWRi Micro Mania at the half-mile dirt Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway is part of the 2023 NASCAR Playoffs weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Playoffs weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch-local). Country Music stars LOCASH will perform Sunday’s pre-race concert at 12:30 p.m. CT on the Machinery Auctioneers Pre-Race Stage located at the start/finish line.

Additional Micro Mania information and further details about Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway can be found online at www.powri.com/micromania.

Courtesy Texas Motor Speedway

