SMU Mustangs vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

Game Info

SMU Mustangs vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – September 23 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: FS1

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX.



Records Before the Game

SMU Mustangs (2-1)

TCU Horned Frogs (2-1)



The SMU-TCU football rivalry aka the Iron Skillet Game will showcase the 102nd meeting between the two teams this Saturday. In the first ever meeting between the two schools TCU beat SMU 43-0 on October 18, 1915. The current winning streak between these two teams is 1 by TCU which was. last season. The longest streak is 15 by SMU (1972-1986). Rumor has it that the rivalry got its name back in 1946 when an SMU fan was frying some frog legs as a joke before the game. Keep your eye on this rivalry because unlike other traditional rivalries this one is regionally based versus being conference based. I love it when SMU beats TCU because I’m from Dallas and SMU is our school. Don’t get me wrong I love TCU too and everything about the school. It’s the battle for Metroplex bragging rights. Who’s the better team? Well shall see this Saturday, bright and early!



Why you should watch this game

For years the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex has watched this game for bragging rights! This game is important like the Texas/OU game played at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. This is as big of a game as any in college football.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You have a long honey-do list that has been stacking up for months. You’ve been promising to get it done but you haven’t had time.



SMU Mustangs

The Mustangs are sitting at 2-1 to start the season, only losing to OU on the road. Last week the Mustangs rolled the Panthers of Prairie View 69-0. Pretty impressive at home, but that doesn’t matter right now. TCU is the hottest ticket in the Metroplex and SMU is looking for revenge from last year’s loss at home. The Mustang defense will need to play tough upfront against the TCU running attack led by Emani Bailey who is averaging 6.4 yards per carry. In order to have a chance on the road this weekend SMU will need to put at least 35+ points on the board.



TCU Horned Frogs

The Horned Frogs will have their hands full with a confident SMU team coming off of a 69-0 blow out win against PVU. Last week TCU went to Houston and spanked the Cougars 36-13. TCU has lost its Top 25 national ranking from earlier this season but believe me they are back to taking care of business. They’ll show up and battle the the incoming Mustangs and keep the Iron Skille. This is what this team needs. Keep an eye on the TCU corner backs this game. They are tough and physical on the outside. SMU QB Preston Stone loves throwing the ball into the flats. How the secondary reacts will impact the game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 56.8% chance of winning at home for this one. The over/under is 63.5, so take the over it’s the safe bet. I’m not sure who I want to take in this one. I like both teams, but TCU might have an edge over the Mustangs. I’m taking TCU by 4!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 44

Mustangs – 40