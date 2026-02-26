Micah Robinson leads TCU past Arizona State

Team Stats FG 28-61 27-64 Field Goal % 46 42 3PT 5-20 8-23 Three Point % 25 35 FT 17-23 28-40 Free Throw % 74 70 Rebounds 34 40 Offensive Rebounds 8 17 Defensive Rebounds 26 23 Assists 21 22 Steals 3 10 Blocks 6 4 Total Turnovers 13 7 Points Off Turnovers 6 15 Fast Break Points 10 18 Points in Paint 38 34 Fouls 29 23 Technical Fouls 0 0 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 4 19 Percent Led 17 78

TEAM NOTES

– TCU improved to 5-2 all-time against Arizona State and has won the past four meetings.

– Jamie Dixon improved to 4-0 all-time against the Sun Devils.

– TCU improved to 13-5 at home this season.

– TCU outrebounded ASU 40-34. The Horned Frogs improved to 16-2 this season and 156-46 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.

– TCU had a season-high 23 fouls for a game that ended in regulation. The Frogs had a season-low nine in their previous game against West Virginia on Saturday.

– TCU was 28-of-40 from the free throw line. It was the second-most makes and attempts this season. The Frogs were 35-of-43 at Baylor on Jan. 24.