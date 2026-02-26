Micah Robinson leads TCU past Arizona State

|Final
ASU
|30
|48
|78
|
TCU
|33
|57
|90
|
Team Stats
|FG
|28-61
|27-64
|Field Goal %
|46
|42
|3PT
|5-20
|8-23
|Three Point %
|25
|35
|FT
|17-23
|28-40
|Free Throw %
|74
|70
|Rebounds
|34
|40
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|17
|Defensive Rebounds
|26
|23
|Assists
|21
|22
|Steals
|3
|10
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Total Turnovers
|13
|7
|Points Off Turnovers
|6
|15
|Fast Break Points
|10
|18
|Points in Paint
|38
|34
|Fouls
|29
|23
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|4
|19
|Percent Led
|17
|78
TEAM NOTES
– TCU improved to 5-2 all-time against Arizona State and has won the past four meetings.
– Jamie Dixon improved to 4-0 all-time against the Sun Devils.
– TCU improved to 13-5 at home this season.
– TCU outrebounded ASU 40-34. The Horned Frogs improved to 16-2 this season and 156-46 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
– TCU had a season-high 23 fouls for a game that ended in regulation. The Frogs had a season-low nine in their previous game against West Virginia on Saturday.
– TCU was 28-of-40 from the free throw line. It was the second-most makes and attempts this season. The Frogs were 35-of-43 at Baylor on Jan. 24.