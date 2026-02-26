News Ticker

Micah Robinson leads TCU past Arizona State

February 26, 2026 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 T
ASU
 30 48 78
TCU
 33 57 90
 

Team Stats
FG 28-61 27-64
Field Goal % 46 42
3PT 5-20 8-23
Three Point % 25 35
FT 17-23 28-40
Free Throw % 74 70
Rebounds 34 40
Offensive Rebounds 8 17
Defensive Rebounds 26 23
Assists 21 22
Steals 3 10
Blocks 6 4
Total Turnovers 13 7
Points Off Turnovers 6 15
Fast Break Points 10 18
Points in Paint 38 34
Fouls 29 23
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 4 19
Percent Led 17 78

TEAM NOTES
– TCU improved to 5-2 all-time against Arizona State and has won the past four meetings.
Jamie Dixon improved to 4-0 all-time against the Sun Devils.
– TCU improved to 13-5 at home this season.
– TCU outrebounded ASU 40-34. The Horned Frogs improved to 16-2 this season and 156-46 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
– TCU had a season-high 23 fouls for a game that ended in regulation. The Frogs had a season-low nine in their previous game against West Virginia on Saturday.
– TCU was 28-of-40 from the free throw line. It was the second-most makes and attempts this season. The Frogs were 35-of-43 at Baylor on Jan. 24.

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly