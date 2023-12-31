Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday – December 31 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD



Records Before the Game

Miami Dolphins (11-4, 4-3 Away)

Baltimore Ravens (12-3, 5-2 Home)



Championship or Bust!

This season has been one to remember for years to come. From highlight reels to the improbable becoming a reality, every team that has a record to put them in the playoffs has the potential to be crowned Super Bowl champion this season. The Ravens are the front runner now in the AFC, they put a whoopin’ on the 49ers on the road. The Dolphins took it to the Cowboys last week in a very competitive game. This season’s playoffs will be epic! Let’s take a look at this week’s AFC matchup between the Dolphins and Ravens which could be a preview for a playoff meeting in a few short weeks.



Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have racked up so many points this season at times they seem unstoppable. Last week against the Dallas Cowboys they won by 2 points and looked as if they couldn’t put a wounded team away in the 4th quarter. This week, they are on the road in Baltimore and I believe that this team will struggle with the colder weather. The x-factor for this team will be running the ball. They Dolphins will need to control the clock in order to get a win. Running back Raheem Mostert will need to touch the ball at least 15-20 times to keep the Ravens offense off the field. On the defensive side of the ball, the Dolphins will need to contain Ravens QB Lamar Jackson!



Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have leaped the Kansas City Chiefs and walked right past everyone else as the top seed. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing like he’s poised to win another MVP trophy this year. He has passed for 3357 yards with 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also leads the team with 786 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns and is averaging 12 carries a game, gaining 7.1 yards per attempt. He will be the x-factor for his team. Keep an eye on the Ravens defense. They lead the league in every defensive category this season.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 55.7% chance of winning at home this week. I like the Dolphins speed and spirit, but again; I remind you about the weather. Keep an eye on the defense of the Ravens. They have created turnovers in 8 of their last 9 games. I’m taking the Ravens by 10!



Final Score

Ravens – 33

Dolphins – 23