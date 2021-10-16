TCU Horned Frogs vs #4 Oklahoma Sooners Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs #4 Oklahoma Sooners

Saturday – October 16 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Memorial Stadium – Norman, OK



Records Before the Game

TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 1-1)

#4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 3-0)



The Big 12 conference is about to shake things up. Next year the conference will lose two of their top teams in OU and Texas. This year OU is making their curtain call and is still owning the conference as usual. This week’s contest will allow the Horned Frogs to either roll over and take a beating or give OU a good sound beating at home. Let’s take a look at this week’s Big 12 contest in Norman.



Fight or Flee

OU has had their run through the Big 12 for years. When a team has dominated their conference for years, teams are afraid to play them or lose to them. This is the perfect time for the Horned Frogs to stand up and play a physical game on the road.



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU has lost some pretty close games this year. In their last 5 games, TCU has lost 2 games to Texas and SMU. They also have quality wins over Duquense, California and Texas Tech. Head Coach Gary Patterson has a game plan for the Sooners on the road. Establish the run game and stick to it! OU gives up 91 rushing yards a game. The key for victory is running the ball with running backs by committee. Running back Zach Evans is questionable this week.



Oklahoma Sooners

Spencer Rattler or Caleb Williams? Who will OU start Saturday? If you look at OU with Rattler under center, he has 31 plays with 15+ passing yards and 1 touchdown, got booed in their last home game. He got pulled in the last two games. QB Caleb Williams has 511 yards on 50 plays and 5 touchdowns. In order for OU to keep the machine rolling, they need to play Williams because he has the hot hand right now. The quarterback situation is key for OU this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Sooners with an 81.8% chance of winning at home. This is what I’ll be looking at this week. Will OU dominant TCU or will TCU throw the first punch and get a win in Norman? I’m taking TCU by 3. The Sooners are a bit shaky right now. Texas let them off the hook and if TCU gets a lead, they won’t let up!



Final Score

TCU – 39

OU – 36