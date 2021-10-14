Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles

Thursday – October 14 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: FOX/NFL NET

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA.



Records Before the Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1, 1-1 Away)

Philadelphia Eagles (2-3, 0-2 Home)



This game will be a huge test for the Eagles. The Eagles need a quality win at home against the defending championships. Tom Brady has the Bucs flying high this season… again! This game will either change the Eagles for the better or break this young team’s confidence for the rest of the season. Let’s take a look at this Thursday Night contest.



Thursday Night Madness

Both defenses will be put on display in this game. Both defense are giving up 24 points to opposition. Defense will be the key for both teams in this one. The Bucs are giving up 82 rushing yards while the Eagles are giving up 116.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady has been carrying the Bucs for the past two years. Now, he is 44 years old and is averaging 40-45 passes a game. That’s a lot for anyone to keep. The running game has to wake up and help this team gain some balance. Running back Leonard Fournette needs at least 20 touches to keep Tom from throwing the ball keep the team in games. The defense will need to create turnovers to keep that young Eagles team off of the field.



Philadelphia Eagles

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken the reigns and is playing some ball this year. Not only is he leading the team in passing, he also leads the team in rushing. He accounts for 71% of his teams offense. He has 1365 yards passing with 7 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 256 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on the ground. He will be key this week. His offensive line will be the x factor for a victory at home.



Prediction

ESPN has Tampa Bay with a 70.9% chance of winning on the road in Philly. The over/under is 53, so take the over. I’m taking the Bucs by 10!



Final Score

Buccaneers – 30

Eagles – 20