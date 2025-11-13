News Ticker

Maddie Scherr scored 22 points to lead #17 TCU over Tennessee State 122-39

November 13, 2025 Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball, Women

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Post game press conference https://gofrogs.com/watch?Archive=5143&type=Archive

Final 1 2 3 4 T
TNST
 15 9 4 11 39
TCU
 31 28 36 27 122
 

Team Stats
FG 16-57 40-68
Field Goal % 28.1 58.8
3PT 3-16 17-27
Three Point % 18.8 63.0
FT 4-9 25-34
Free Throw % 44.4 73.5
Rebounds 28 44
Offensive Rebounds 13 16
Defensive Rebounds 15 28
Assists 9 25
Steals 6 19
Blocks 1 8
Total Turnovers 32 12
Points Off Turnovers 4 46
Fast Break Points 9 52
Points in Paint 16 42
Fouls 34 14
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 85

