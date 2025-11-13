Maddie Scherr scored 22 points to lead #17 TCU over Tennessee State 122-39

Post game press conference https://gofrogs.com/watch?Archive=5143&type=Archive
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
TNST
|15
|9
|4
|11
|39
|
TCU
|31
|28
|36
|27
|122
|
Team Stats
|FG
|16-57
|40-68
|Field Goal %
|28.1
|58.8
|3PT
|3-16
|17-27
|Three Point %
|18.8
|63.0
|FT
|4-9
|25-34
|Free Throw %
|44.4
|73.5
|Rebounds
|28
|44
|Offensive Rebounds
|13
|16
|Defensive Rebounds
|15
|28
|Assists
|9
|25
|Steals
|6
|19
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Total Turnovers
|32
|12
|Points Off Turnovers
|4
|46
|Fast Break Points
|9
|52
|Points in Paint
|16
|42
|Fouls
|34
|14
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|85