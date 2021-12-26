Wasabi Fenway Bowl Canceled

Statement From The Wasabi Fenway Bowl

The University of Virginia is no longer able to participate in Wednesday’s Wasabi Fenway Bowl game due to the number of COVID cases impacting its roster, preventing safe participation. As a result of this withdrawal, the game and associated activities will no longer take place.



Though we all are disappointed that the Wasabi Fenway Bowl will not be played this year, we are grateful to our community partners, sponsors, volunteers, and stakeholders for their hard work to introduce college bowl season to Fenway Park. We’d like to extend that appreciation to both schools and fanbases for their enthusiastic support. We look forward to seeing everyone at the 2022 Wasabi Fenway Bowl.



Ticket refunds will automatically be posted to the payment card used for purchase within the next 14 business days.



Additional Statement From SMU

“I’m disappointed for our fans, and even more disappointed for our players, that we will be unable to play in a bowl game for the second straight season,” Director of Athletics Rick Hart said. “We are, however, sympathetic to Virginia’s situation, having had to withdraw from our bowl last season due to COVID. We hope those impacted get well soon.



“I want to congratulate our players and staff on their outstanding season and I want to thank Coach Leavitt and the other coaches and staff for their efforts over the past few weeks in keeping the focus on our players and their student-athlete experience.



“Finally, I want to offer a special thank you to our seniors, who unfortunately played their final collegiate games not knowing at the time that it was their last time wearing an SMU uniform. This group went 25-10 over the past three seasons, tying for the most wins by an FBS team in Texas, with three straight bowl berths. These student-athletes ushered in a new era of Mustang Football, and we all owe them a great debt of gratitude.”