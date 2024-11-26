UNT Mean Green vs Temple Owls Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Last Chance

North Texas needs this win! Last week they had a chance to get their 6th win at home against the Eastern Carolina Pirates. They dropped a very winnable game by 12 points. Right now, the Mean Green is on a 5-game losing streak. They will need to find a way to get this win on the road. It’s the last game of the season! A win will make them bowl eligible and like I said in Game 5 of this season against Tulsa, North Texas will hit a proverbial wall and lose some games, and they did just that. Here’s the problem for this team, they get a lead and stop playing in the 4th quarter. They will need to make plays and score often. Keep an eye on the defense they will be the x-factor for a win this week. Win and they’re in for a bowl berth!



American Athletic Conference

The AAC has been an overlooked conference with some pretty solid teams this season. Being overlooked will allow some of those teams to miss important games and lose money at the end of the season. They have 9 teams that are bowl eligible and will play in smaller bowls. North Texas is sitting in the 10th spot and if they get a win they will be bowl eligible. Temple is in the 12th spot and would love nothing more than to spoil North Texas bid trying to get the elusive 6th win of the season.



Game Info

UNT Mean Green vs Temple Owls

Saturday – November 30 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN+

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA



UNT Mean Green (5-6, 2-5 AAC)

The Mean Green will need to come out playing hard and smart! They start games like they are playing for their very lives and run out of steam in the 3rd and 4th quarters. Costly penalties on offense and defense have hampered this team in their last 5 games. The defense will need to play tough against the run and linebackers will need to apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The offensive and defensive lines should control the line of scrimmage and make some plays. Players to watch: QB Chandler Morris, RB Shane Poter, WR DT Sheffield, LB Jaylen Smith and CB Brian Nelson II.



Temple Owls (3-8, 2-5 AAC)

Temple will be a much improved next season. They have some decent talent coming in and they will fit in perfectly. Quarterback Evan Simon is a junior that has tremendous upside. He has 1764 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Another season in that offense will raise his draft stock. Temple is a team that has the talent but didn’t put it together this season. Players to watch: RB Terrez Worthy, WR Dante Wright, LB Tyquan King and CB Jamel Johnson.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mean Green with a 72.6% chance of winning on the road in Philadelphia. The over/under is 64.5, so take the over in this one. Both teams’ defenses give up big points to opposing. I’m taking the UNT by 7.



Final Score

Mean Green – 41

Temple 34