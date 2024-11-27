Legends get a win, beat Magic 114-112

Emanuel Miller (TCU) delivered a double-double performance. Miller had a game-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting and 11 rebounds.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Magic
|35
|26
|32
|19
|112
|Legends
|31
|32
|23
|28
|114
Team Stats
|FG
|41-89
|41-98
|Field Goal %
|46.1
|41.8
|3PT
|20-48
|9-38
|Three Point %
|41.7
|23.7
|FT
|5-6
|13-19
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|68.4
|Rebounds
|44
|55
|Offensive Rebounds
|9
|22
|Defensive Rebounds
|35
|33
|Assists
|33
|24
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|10
|7
|Total Turnovers
|15
|11
|Points Off Turnovers
|22
|10
|Fast Break Points
|14
|23
|Points in Paint
|42
|50
|Fouls
|22
|10
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0