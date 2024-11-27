News Ticker

Legends get a win, beat Magic 114-112

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Emanuel Miller (TCU) delivered a double-double performance. Miller had a game-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting and 11 rebounds.

  1 2 3 4 T
Magic 35 26 32 19 112
Legends 31 32 23 28 114

Team Stats

 
FG 41-89 41-98
Field Goal % 46.1 41.8
3PT 20-48 9-38
Three Point % 41.7 23.7
FT 5-6 13-19
Free Throw % 83.3 68.4
Rebounds 44 55
Offensive Rebounds 9 22
Defensive Rebounds 35 33
Assists 33 24
Steals 8 9
Blocks 10 7
Total Turnovers 15 11
Points Off Turnovers 22 10
Fast Break Points 14 23
Points in Paint 42 50
Fouls 22 10
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0

