Lamar Cardinals vs SMU Mustangs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Lamar Cardinals vs SMU Mustangs

Saturday – September 10 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX.



Records Before the Game

Lamar Cardinals (0-1)

SMU Mustangs 1-0



On a Saturday evening in Dallas, Texas, Lamar University will test their skills on the gridiron of Gerald J. Ford Stadium against the SMU Mustangs. Lamar puts you in the mind of watching a decent team run out of gas in the 4th quarter while SMU is turning into a regional power with unknown talent from around the DFW Metroplex. This game should be a cake walk for the Mustangs, but you never know… On any given Saturday a team can get beaten by an unlikely and unassuming team.



Is SMU for real?

That question will be answered in the first quarter of this game. The Mustangs are learning to “kill a mosquito with an axe” on defense. Last week the Mustangs snuffed out any chances of the Mean Green making any kind of come back. This week SMU will need to establish a defensive presence on that side of the ball.



Lamar Cardinals

Lamar is led by sophomore quarterback Mike Chandler from Converse, Texas. I’ve seen this kid play and he’s a definite draft pick in the next few years. He has 204 passing yards with 2 touchdowns through the air. Running back Khalan Griffin will get the bulk of the carries for the Cardinals Saturday so keep an eye on him. The Cardinals defense will need to stop the Mustangs running attack on defense if they have any shot of winning this one on the road.



SMU Mustangs

SMU has a dynamic receiver in Rashee Rice. He has big time talent on the outside but is most dangerous in the slot. It’s very seldom you see a 6’2 receiver in the slot that make plays. “He can move the chains from anywhere on the field”, a fan shared at last week’s game. SMU has good kids at the skilled positions, but that offensive line will be the focus of the team season. This might be that run away game that everyone is looking forward too, but I see the team really meshing and getting to the next level this season.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 99.7% chance of winning the game at home this week. The over/under is 68.5 so take the under. Lamar won’t cover the spread and SMU will score at least 30 in this one. I’m taking SMU by 20!

Final Score

Mustangs – 33

Cardinals – 13