Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams

Thursday – September 8 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

SoFI Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Records Before the Game

Buffalo Bills (0-0, 0-0 Away)

Los Angeles Rams (0-0, 0-0 Home)



Football is Back! This game will be one for the football fanatics to talk about all year long. The Rams won the Super Bowl last season and then opened up their wallets and paid everyone before the start of this season. They are the favorite to repeat this season. Buffalo was a surprise of the NFL last season. The AFC is several young teams that could compete for the title, but Buffalo is a team on a mission. Let’s take a closer look at the first football game of the season.



What’s on the menu?

This is the first game of the season and it’s time to play some ball. Your menu should be as followed:

Hot wings (4 different types), nachos (with meat), Coke with chips and dips. Spare no expense when inviting friends over to watch this one. Make sure that no one parks in front of the mean lady’s house next door.



Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are led by a young dynamic quarterback in Josh Allen. This is his 5th season under center for the Bills and he’s only getting better. His receivers are led by Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder. These guys will get their chances of catching passes against the Rams defense. Buffalo will need to establish themselves on defense because of the talent that the Rams possess. Clock management has hampered this team in big games for years. Josh Allen will need to take control of the offense for all four quarters.



Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are starting the season at home and will have SoFi rocking for this one. The Rams defense will be the feature for the game. Stopping Josh Allen will be the key focus for the defense. The Rams defensive front will need to apply pressure on Allen and keep him uncomfortable from the first whistle to the last. Keep an eye on wide out Cooper Kupp. He’s dangerous and if he’s catching passes in the slot, Buffalo’s defensive backs will have a long night in LA. Quarterback Matthew Stafford will need to be that gunslinger he’s always have been. Stretching the field in the passing game will be the x factor.



Prediction

ESPN has this game evenly matched. Is this some type of disrespect to the champs or is Buffalo that good? Time will tell and all of our questions will get answered Thursday night! The Rams have a 49.9% chance of winning at home. Heck I’m rolling with the champs in this one. Rams by 9!



Final Score

Rams – 35

Bills – 26