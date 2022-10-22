By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#17 Kansas State Wildcats vs #8 TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – October 22 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: FS1

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Ft. Worth, TX



Records Before the Game

#17 Kansas State Wildcats (5-1, 3-0 Big 12)

#8 Texas Christian Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0 Big 12)



Both teams are undefeated in the Big 12 conference. Both teams need this win for separation in the standings. TCU has blasted everyone they have run into this season. Kansas State’s only loss was to Tulane by 7. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Big 12 matchup in Ft. Worth.



Big 12 Conference

By 2025 if not earlier, the Big 12 conference will have a totally different look with Texas and OU heading to the SEC. Four new teams have accepted invites to play in the Big 12 (BYU, Central Florida, Houston and Cincinnati). TCU and K-State are currently ranked at the top of the conference. The team that wins this Saturday will take sole possession of first place in conference.



#17 Kansas State Wildcats

The Wildcats are coming into Ft. Worth looking to knock off the number 8 team in the country. The Wildcats are led by Senior quarterback Adrian Martinez who has racked up 900 yards through the air with 4 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Running back Deuce Vaughn is something special and averaging 5.5 yards a carry. Giving him the ball opens up the passing game for obvious reasons. The x-factor will be the defense stopping that high powered TCU offense.



#8 TCU Horned Frogs

This team is one of the best teams in the country! They’re in the top 10. TCU has beaten 3 nationally ranked teams this season. TCU is led by quarterback Max Duggan. Duggan has 1591 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 1 interception. Keep an eye on running back Kendre Miller. He has 578 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns on the season. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston is the game breaker on this offense. He has 500 receiving yards on 34 receptions, averaging 14.7 yards per catch.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 65.9% chance of winning at home. Two questions loom over this game: The first being, can K-State beat TCU? Secondly, if the Frogs when on Saturday, how much closer to the national playoff will they move? The answers my friend are blowing in the wind! I’m taking TCU by 13!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 34

Wildcats – 21