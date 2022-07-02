Kraftwerk @ Fair Park Music Hall 6.28.22

German electro pioneers Kraftwerk dropped into Dallas on Tuesday and filled the Fair Park Music Hall with their form of krautrock. Founding members Ralf Hütter, Fritz Hilpert, Henning Schmitz, and Falk Grieffenhagen took their places on stage behind their podiums, and for the next hour and a half delivered an evening of classics, melodies, and remixes. And to help push it a little bit more over the top, everyone in attendance were given their own set of Kraftwerk 3D glasses for the background visuals that accompanied the band.