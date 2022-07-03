Rod Stewart with Special Guest Cheap Trick at Dickies Arena

Stewart gave the crowd a career-spanning set that stuck to his well-known hits. He performed favorites like “Young Turks” and “Some Guys Have All The Luck,” “You Wear It Well” and “Maggie May.” He played for two hours and the crowd enjoyed every minute of it. His back up singers performed a Blondie hit “Call Me” & Donna Summers “Hot Stuff”. A very entertaining show for all fans and Dickies Arena puts on a great event.

Rod Stewart opened his set with a tribute to Robert Palmer , performing 1986’s “ Addicted to Love ” as he did during May concerts in Vegas.

Personal Life

In May 2000, Stewart was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, for which he underwent surgery the same month. It had been previously reported he suffered from a benign vocal cord nodule.[145] Besides being a major health scare, the resulting surgery also threatened his voice, and he had to re-learn how to sing.[146] Since then he has been active in raising funds for The City of Hope Foundation charity to find cures for all forms of cancer, especially those affecting children.[145] In September 2019, Stewart revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017, and has been given the all-clear after treatment.[147]

Before returning to the UK, Stewart played for his LA Exiles team made up of mostly English expatriates plus a few celebrities, including Billy Duffy of The Cult, in a senior soccer league in Palos Verdes, California.[148]

Despite his father having been a supporter of Hibernian,[149] Stewart is a supporter of Celtic, which he mentions in “You’re in My Heart“. He supports the Scotland national team and follows Manchester United as his English side, and he explains his love affair with both Celtic and Manchester United in Frank Worrall’s book, Celtic United.[150] Stewart clarifies this more in his 2012 book (pp. 163–64), Rod: The Autobiography, mentioning he “only had an attachment to Manchester United in the 1970s, but that was because they had so many great Scottish players in the 1970s, including Denis Law … When I did eventually click with a team, it was Celtic”. He presented Celtic with the trophy after they won the 2015 Scottish League Cup Final.[151]

Stewart is a model railway enthusiast. His 23 ft × 124 ft (7.0 m × 37.8 m) HO scale layout in his Los Angeles home is modelled after the New York Central and the Pennsylvania Railroads during the 1940s. Called the Three Rivers City, the layout was featured in the cover story of the December 2007, December 2010, February 2014, and June 2017 issues of Model Railroader magazine. In the 2007 article, Stewart said that it meant more to him to be in a model railroad magazine than a music magazine. The layout, which has a mainline run of 900 ft (270 m), uses code 70 flextrack and a Digital Command Control (DCC) system made by Digitrax.[152][153] Stewart has a second, smaller layout at his UK home, based on Britain’s East Coast Main Line. In a sidebar[154] to the 2014 Model Railroader article, Stewart confirmed (in an anecdote about his having unwittingly mixed red scenery texturing material into a “turf” mix he used around the bases of buildings) that he is colour-blind.[155][156] In a 2019 interview with Railway Modeller magazine, he said the hobby is addictive for him; the singer has admitted to taking cocaine in the past.[157]

A car collector, Stewart owns one of the 400 Ferrari Enzos. In 1982, Stewart was car-jacked on Los Angeles’ Sunset Boulevard while he was parking his $50,000 Porsche.[158] The car subsequently was recovered. In March 2022, Stewart and others personally filled in some potholes on the country lane near his Essex residence, claiming an ambulance had burst a tyre and his Ferrari couldn’t get through. Dominic Zaria, one of Stewart’s neighbours, praised the singer’s action and said the lane had “massive crack” and can be dangerous when it’s dark and wet. In response, the county council cautioned that potholes should be reported and repaired by professionals, adding residents making their own repairs “could become liable for any problems or accidents.”[159]

In September 2002, Stewart’s son, Sean, was sentenced to three months in jail for attacking a man outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. Sean Stewart was also required to pay compensation and to attend anger management, drug and alcohol treatment courses.[160]

Rod Stewart was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2007 New Year Honours for services to music. At his investiture in July 2007, at Buckingham Palace, Stewart commented: “It’s a marvellous occasion. We’re the only country in the world to honour the common man.”[161] He was knighted in the 2016 Birthday Honours for “services to music and charity”.[4]

Stewart was estimated to have a fortune of £215 million in the Sunday Times Rich List of 2021, making him the 12th wealthiest person in the British music industry.[162] He lives with his wife in the Grade II listed Durrington House, a £4.65 million property in Essex.

