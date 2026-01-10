Koa Peat leads #1 Arizona past TCU 86-73

Freshman Koa Peat had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Arizona Wildcats to an 86-73 win over TCU to stay undefeated.
|Final
|1
|2
|T
|
ARIZ
|43
|43
|86
|
TCU
|27
|46
|73
|
Team Stats
|FG
|34-67
|25-59
|Field Goal %
|51
|42
|3PT
|7-16
|6-21
|Three Point %
|44
|29
|FT
|11-15
|17-24
|Free Throw %
|73
|71
|Rebounds
|38
|32
|Offensive Rebounds
|10
|8
|Defensive Rebounds
|28
|24
|Assists
|21
|13
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Total Turnovers
|10
|12
|Points Off Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fast Break Points
|23
|13
|Points in Paint
|42
|32
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|1
|0
|Largest Lead
|21
|0
|Percent Led
|94
|0
TEAM NOTES
– Arizona leads the all-time series 3-2.
– TCU moved to 8-4 at home this season. The loss snaps a five-game win streak in Schollmaier Arena.
– TCU moved to 1-3 against AP Top 25 teams this season.
– TCU moved to 1-11 all-time against No. 1 ranked teams.
– TCU trailed 43-27 at halftime. The 16-point deficit tied its largest deficit at the half this season (New Orleans).
– TCU’s largest deficit of 21 points with 6:30 to play tied its largest of the season (New Orleans).
– TCU had six blocks against the much taller Wildcats. Arizona had two blocks.
– The 13-point margin was the closest any team has been to Arizona in 11 games. UConn lost to Arizona, 71-67, on Nov. 19.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
– David Punch scored in double-figures for the 11th-straight game with 10.
– Punch had two blocked shots. He has at least one block in all 16 games this season.
– Punch led TCU in rebounding for the 12th time this season with eight boards.
– Tanner Toolson scored a team-high 20 points. It was the second time this season and the 11th time in his career he scored 20 or more points.
– Toolson scored 17 of his points in the second half.
– Brock Harding led TCU in assists for the 13th time this season with six.
– Harding scored in double-figures for the sixth time this season and the first time in six games with 10 points.
– Jayden Pierre was 1-of-3 from 3-point range. It was his seventh-straight game with a made three.
– Xavier Edmonds was 1-of-3 from 3-point range. It was his fifth-straight game with a made three.
