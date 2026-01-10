Koa Peat leads #1 Arizona past TCU 86-73

Team Stats FG 34-67 25-59 Field Goal % 51 42 3PT 7-16 6-21 Three Point % 44 29 FT 11-15 17-24 Free Throw % 73 71 Rebounds 38 32 Offensive Rebounds 10 8 Defensive Rebounds 28 24 Assists 21 13 Steals 8 5 Blocks 2 6 Total Turnovers 10 12 Points Off Turnovers 15 11 Fast Break Points 23 13 Points in Paint 42 32 Fouls 21 16 Technical Fouls 0 0 Flagrant Fouls 1 0 Largest Lead 21 0 Percent Led 94 0

TEAM NOTES

– Arizona leads the all-time series 3-2.

– TCU moved to 8-4 at home this season. The loss snaps a five-game win streak in Schollmaier Arena.

– TCU moved to 1-3 against AP Top 25 teams this season.

– TCU moved to 1-11 all-time against No. 1 ranked teams.

– TCU trailed 43-27 at halftime. The 16-point deficit tied its largest deficit at the half this season (New Orleans).

– TCU’s largest deficit of 21 points with 6:30 to play tied its largest of the season (New Orleans).

– TCU had six blocks against the much taller Wildcats. Arizona had two blocks.

– The 13-point margin was the closest any team has been to Arizona in 11 games. UConn lost to Arizona, 71-67, on Nov. 19.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

– David Punch scored in double-figures for the 11th-straight game with 10.

– Punch had two blocked shots. He has at least one block in all 16 games this season.

– Punch led TCU in rebounding for the 12th time this season with eight boards.

– Tanner Toolson scored a team-high 20 points. It was the second time this season and the 11th time in his career he scored 20 or more points.

– Toolson scored 17 of his points in the second half.

– Brock Harding led TCU in assists for the 13th time this season with six.

– Harding scored in double-figures for the sixth time this season and the first time in six games with 10 points.

– Jayden Pierre was 1-of-3 from 3-point range. It was his seventh-straight game with a made three.

– Xavier Edmonds was 1-of-3 from 3-point range. It was his fifth-straight game with a made three.

