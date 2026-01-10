News Ticker

Koa Peat leads #1 Arizona past TCU 86-73

January 10, 2026 Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Freshman Koa Peat had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Arizona Wildcats to an 86-73 win over TCU to stay undefeated.

Final 1 2 T
ARIZ
 43 43 86
TCU
 27 46 73
 

Team Stats
FG 34-67 25-59
Field Goal % 51 42
3PT 7-16 6-21
Three Point % 44 29
FT 11-15 17-24
Free Throw % 73 71
Rebounds 38 32
Offensive Rebounds 10 8
Defensive Rebounds 28 24
Assists 21 13
Steals 8 5
Blocks 2 6
Total Turnovers 10 12
Points Off Turnovers 15 11
Fast Break Points 23 13
Points in Paint 42 32
Fouls 21 16
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 1 0
Largest Lead 21 0
Percent Led 94 0

TEAM NOTES
– Arizona leads the all-time series 3-2.
– TCU moved to 8-4 at home this season. The loss snaps a five-game win streak in Schollmaier Arena.
– TCU moved to 1-3 against AP Top 25 teams this season.  
– TCU moved to 1-11 all-time against No. 1 ranked teams.
– TCU trailed 43-27 at halftime. The 16-point deficit tied its largest deficit at the half this season (New Orleans).
– TCU’s largest deficit of 21 points with 6:30 to play tied its largest of the season (New Orleans).
– TCU had six blocks against the much taller Wildcats. Arizona had two blocks.  
– The 13-point margin was the closest any team has been to Arizona in 11 games. UConn lost to Arizona, 71-67, on Nov. 19.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES
David Punch scored in double-figures for the 11th-straight game with 10.
– Punch had two blocked shots. He has at least one block in all 16 games this season.
– Punch led TCU in rebounding for the 12th time this season with eight boards.
Tanner Toolson scored a team-high 20 points. It was the second time this season and the 11th time in his career he scored 20 or more points.
– Toolson scored 17 of his points in the second half.
Brock Harding led TCU in assists for the 13th time this season with six.
– Harding scored in double-figures for the sixth time this season and the first time in six games with 10 points.
Jayden Pierre was 1-of-3 from 3-point range. It was his seventh-straight game with a made three.
Xavier Edmonds was 1-of-3 from 3-point range. It was his fifth-straight game with a made three.

Courtesy TCU gofrogs.com

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly