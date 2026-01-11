TCU stretches home winning streak to 36, beat Arizona State 77-46

TCU (16-1, 4-1 Big 12) has won 36 straight home games, 30 of them by double digits.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
ASU
|13
|7
|15
|11
|46
|
TCU
|14
|21
|20
|22
|77
|
Team Stats
|FG
|17-59
|31-56
|Field Goal %
|29
|55
|3PT
|3-12
|9-25
|Three Point %
|25
|36
|FT
|9-16
|6-9
|Free Throw %
|56
|67
|Rebounds
|34
|36
|Offensive Rebounds
|12
|4
|Defensive Rebounds
|22
|32
|Assists
|9
|18
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Total Turnovers
|17
|17
|Points Off Turnovers
|15
|10
|Fast Break Points
|4
|9
|Points in Paint
|16
|42
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|2
|33
|Percent Led
|2
|94
Team Notes
- Sunday’s victory was TCU’s fourth win over a Big 12 team by at least 30 points under Campbell.
- TCU has held seven teams to their lowest scoring output of the season.
- ASU’s 20 first half points were its fewest in any half in any game this year.
- The first half effort on the defensive end signified the fifth time this season and 18th in the Campbell era TCU has limited an opponent to 20 points or less in a half.
- The Sun Devils 46 points scored were the second-fewest ever in a game by a Molly Miller-led team.
- ASU became the eighth opponent TCU has prevented from reaching 50 points this season.
- In the Campbell era, the Horned Frogs have now kept 27 teams under the 50-point threshold.
- ASU became the seventh team to shoot under 30 percent vs. the Frogs’ defense in 2025-26.
- The Sun Devils finished with just three 3-pointers. TCU is surrendering 3.6 threes per game at home.
- TCU moved to 42-1 at home since 2023-24 when allowing less than 65 points.
- TCU lowered its opponent field goal percentage to .312 and scoring defense to 52.1 points per game for the season. The Horned Frogs rank second and third, respectively, among all D1 teams in the metrics.
- TCU improved to 48-6 over the last three seasons when converting at least nine attempts from behind the arc.
- TCU has not trailed at the end of any quarter in any game in all-but-one of its outings this season.
- The Horned Frogs have trailed for just 6:43 combined at home across their 12 wins.
- TCU still has not faced a multi-possession deficit at Schollmaier Arena in 2025-26.
- TCU has led at halftime in 42 of its last 44 games and in 26 straight vs. Big 12 opponents.
- TCU is now 25-4 in Big 12 play since Feb. 13, 2024, the date of its most recent home defeat.
- Sunday’s win was TCU’s 29th in its last 31 contests.
- TCU moved to 2-0 all-time vs. the Sun Devils.
Team Notes courtesy of gofrogs.com