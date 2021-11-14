Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday – November 14 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV



Records Before the Game

Kansas City Chiefs (5-4, 2-2 Away)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-3, 3-1 Home)



With all that has happened in Las Vegas over the past few few weeks, the team witnessing the resignation of Head Coach Jon Gruden, Henry Ruggs III released for off the field issues and the signing of DeSean Jackson; the Raiders train keeps on chugging along. The Chiefs are rocking and reeling over the past three games. Fans are not sure what’s going on with Patrick Mahomes. This game will tell the tale for both teams. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s AFC match up in Sin City!



Clear Cut Leader

If you take a look at the standings in the AFC you will get the impression that the best teams over the past four years are struggling. The Raiders stand out (as of right now), Tennessee, Ravens and Buffalo could take the reins, but all of those teams are standing on shaky ground lately. Take your pick.



Kansas City Chiefs

Starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes hasn’t been himself. The only consist play he’s had over the past fives games have been his State Farm commercials. He is leading the league in interceptions this season. It’s almost like he doesn’t trust his team. This week the Chiefs have a chance to get back on track. The key in Las Vegas will be running the ball. The Raiders defense gives up 133 rushing and 220 passing yards a game. In order for the running game to work Barrel Williams will need 20-25 carries this week.



Las Vegas Raiders

Quarterback Derek Carr will have to play lights out. He has 2565 yards through the air with 13 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He has a strong will and can carry this team, but costly interceptions forcing the ball down field hurts the Raiders at times. The team has recently signed DeSeann Jackson to stretch the field for the offense. The x factor this week will be the offense and scoring points at pivotal junctures of games. The offensive line will play a huge part in this.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 52.4% chance of winning on the road in Vegas. That’s a slim chance because the Raiders could easily beat the Chiefs anywhere. Kansas City is a wounded team right now. I’m no fool and I’m taking the Chiefs by 3!



Final Score

Chiefs – 23

Raiders – 20