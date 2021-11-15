Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

Monday – November 15 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA.



Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Rams (7-2, 4-0 Away)

San Francisco 49ers (3-5, 0-4 Home)



The NFC is wide open with the resurgence of the Packers, Cowboys and Cardinals. The Rams are sitting pretty at 7-2 and looking to win their 8th game on the road Monday night. The 49ers have been an up and down team that desperately need a win at home against NFC West foes. Let’s take a look at this week’s inner-divisional game in the bay.



What’s at stake

A Rams win pulls them in a tie with the Cardinals that lost to the Panthers yesterday. A win for the 49ers would basically bury the Seahawks in the division. Remember there’s another 7-8 games left in the season, anything can happen in the NFC.



Los Angeles Rams

If the playoffs started today, the Rams are in 3rd place in the NFC right behind the Packers and Cardinals. A win tonight would allow them to make a statement to the league and press their way into the playoffs. Last week they lost to the Titans by 12. The defense is littered with super stars in every position got tossed by a team with an old running back. The key for LA is to establish themselves on defense. They cannot allow Jimmy Garoppolo to find any rhythm under center. The defense will be the x factor on Monday night.



San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco’s defense needs to show up for this one. The defense gives up 25 points per game and could be in big trouble with the Rams tonight. The 49ers have four key players missing on the defensive side of the ball, Safety Tavon Hill, DT Maurice Hurt, CB Josh Norman and CB Jimmie Ward. The defense allows 223 yards through the air and 131 yards on the ground. In order for the 49ers to have a chance they need to play tough physical defense from start to finish.

Prediction

ESPN has the Rams with a 60% chance of winning on the road. The 49ers are a shaky team that can pull off an upset. I’m taking the Rams by 10!



Final Score

Rams – 24

49ers – 14