Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals

Sunday – November 14 – 3:05 p.m.

TV: FOX

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ



Records Before the Game

Carolina Panthers (4-5, 2-2 Away)

Arizona Cardinals (8-1, 3-1 Home)



“You are what your record says you are”, former Head Coach Bill Parcels said years ago. So, why is everyone looking over the Cardinals? The Cardinals are beating every team on their schedule and no one is talking about them. They are the best team in the NFL. Last week their starting quarterback, leading receiver and leading rusher were out due to injuries and they went into San Francisco and won by 14. Let’s take a look at this week’s match up in Glendale.



Cardinals to the Super Bowl?

At this point of the season Arizona is slated to finish at the top of the NFC. With eight games left, football analyst are predicting the Cardinals will finish the second half of their season at 6-2. Can the Carolina Panther upset the Cardinals are at home? We shall see on Sunday.



Carolina Panthers

Starting quarterback Sam Darnold is out so back up QB P.J. Walker gets the start. Carolina signed former MVP and captain Cam Newton this week. He’s slated to start Week 11 against the Washington Football Team. His talent will be what the team needs… another threat to run the ball and stretch the field. This week P.J. Walker gets his chance to prove himself and beat the Cardinals on the road. The x factor for this game will be the Panthers defense. Stopping Cardinal’s quarterback Kyler Murray is difficult for any team.



Arizona Cardinals

Quarterback Kyler Murray is listed as questionable for this one. Questionable is basically a game time decision. Back up quarterback Colt McCoy beat the 49ers last week. His numbers were 249 passing yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. I’d suggest sitting Murray and allow him to get healthy and play McCoy in this one. The run game will be on display for this one. Running back James Conner carried the ball 21 times for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week. The offense will be just fine for another week. The defense is also the x factor this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cardinals with an 85% chance of winning at home this week. Let’s cut to the chase. I’m taking Arizona by 14! No one can stop these guys right now.



Final Score

Cardinals – 27

Panthers – 13