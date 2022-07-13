7/12/22 – Rangers give up 8 runs in the 12th inning, lose to the A’s 14-7

|1
Scoring Summary
|Inning
|OAK
|TEX
|
|1st
|Semien homered to center (416 feet), Smith scored.
|0
|2
|
|2nd
|Kemp singled to right, Andrus scored.
|1
|2
|
|4th
|Taveras doubled to deep right, García scored.
|1
|3
|
|5th
|Laureano grounded into fielder’s choice to shortstop, Kemp scored, Machín out at second, Allen to third.
|2
|3
|
|5th
|Murphy grounded into fielder’s choice to catcher, Allen scored and Laureano scored on throwing error by pitcher Otto.
|4
|3
|
|8th
|Vogt grounded out to second, Murphy scored, Brown to second.
|5
|3
|
|9th
|Seager homered to right center (408 feet).
|5
|4
|
|9th
|Calhoun singled to right, Taveras scored, Calhoun to second.
|5
|5
|
|10th
|Murphy singled to right center, Machín scored, Murphy to second.
|6
|5
|
|10th
|Semien doubled to left, Huff scored.
|6
|6
|
|12th
|Machín hit sacrifice fly to left, Pinder scored, Allen to second.
|7
|6
|
|12th
|Laureano singled to center, Allen scored on error, Laureano safe at second on throwing error by center fielder Taveras.
|8
|6
|
|12th
|Garcia doubled to third, Laureano scored, Murphy to third.
|9
|6
|
|12th
|Andrus walked, Murphy scored, Vogt to second, Garcia to third.
|10
|6
|
|12th
|Pinder homered to left (410 feet), Garcia scored, Vogt scored and Andrus scored.
|14
|6
|
|12th
|Smith singled to right center, Duggar scored.
|14
|7