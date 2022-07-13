7/12/22 – Rangers give up 8 runs in the 12th inning, lose to the A’s 14-7

1st Semien homered to center (416 feet), Smith scored. 0 2

2nd Kemp singled to right, Andrus scored. 1 2

4th Taveras doubled to deep right, García scored. 1 3

5th Laureano grounded into fielder’s choice to shortstop, Kemp scored, Machín out at second, Allen to third. 2 3

5th Murphy grounded into fielder’s choice to catcher, Allen scored and Laureano scored on throwing error by pitcher Otto. 4 3

8th Vogt grounded out to second, Murphy scored, Brown to second. 5 3

9th Seager homered to right center (408 feet). 5 4

9th Calhoun singled to right, Taveras scored, Calhoun to second. 5 5

10th Murphy singled to right center, Machín scored, Murphy to second. 6 5

10th Semien doubled to left, Huff scored. 6 6

12th Machín hit sacrifice fly to left, Pinder scored, Allen to second. 7 6

12th Laureano singled to center, Allen scored on error, Laureano safe at second on throwing error by center fielder Taveras. 8 6

12th Garcia doubled to third, Laureano scored, Murphy to third. 9 6

12th Andrus walked, Murphy scored, Vogt to second, Garcia to third. 10 6

12th Pinder homered to left (410 feet), Garcia scored, Vogt scored and Andrus scored. 14 6