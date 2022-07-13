News Ticker

7/12/22 – Rangers give up 8 runs in the 12th inning, lose to the A’s 14-7

July 13, 2022 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Sports, Texas Rangers

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

 

 

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 R H E
0 1 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 0 8 14 13 0
2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 1 7 9 2
 
 
WIN K. Snead (1-0)0.2 IP, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB
LOSS D. Santana (3-4)1.1 IP, 5 ER, 1 K, 3 BB

Scoring Summary

Inning OAK TEX  
  1st Semien homered to center (416 feet), Smith scored. 0 2  
  2nd Kemp singled to right, Andrus scored. 1 2  
  4th Taveras doubled to deep right, García scored. 1 3  
  5th Laureano grounded into fielder’s choice to shortstop, Kemp scored, Machín out at second, Allen to third. 2 3  
  5th Murphy grounded into fielder’s choice to catcher, Allen scored and Laureano scored on throwing error by pitcher Otto. 4 3  
  8th Vogt grounded out to second, Murphy scored, Brown to second. 5 3  
  9th Seager homered to right center (408 feet). 5 4  
  9th Calhoun singled to right, Taveras scored, Calhoun to second. 5 5  
  10th Murphy singled to right center, Machín scored, Murphy to second. 6 5  
  10th Semien doubled to left, Huff scored. 6 6  
  12th Machín hit sacrifice fly to left, Pinder scored, Allen to second. 7 6  
  12th Laureano singled to center, Allen scored on error, Laureano safe at second on throwing error by center fielder Taveras. 8 6  
  12th Garcia doubled to third, Laureano scored, Murphy to third. 9 6  
  12th Andrus walked, Murphy scored, Vogt to second, Garcia to third. 10 6  
  12th Pinder homered to left (410 feet), Garcia scored, Vogt scored and Andrus scored. 14 6  
  12th Smith singled to right center, Duggar scored. 14 7

